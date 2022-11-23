There were 188 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between November 11 and November 17. Officers performed 54 traffic stops, 13 security checks of local businesses, and 2 public assists. There were 5 accidents, 1 slide-off, and 0 DUI’s.
11/11 — A rock crusher truck hit the traffic light on Main St. in Driggs causing the light to be out for 3 hours while Idaho Transportation Dept. repaired the light. A report was taken for damage to the traffic light.
11/11 — An accident occurred on the corner of Main St. and Little Ave in Driggs. The driver was cited for following too close.
11/12 — A Teton Valley high school student was involved in a verbal altercation with a bus driver including threats being made. The matter is still under investigation.
11/13 — A caller in Victor reported someone walking around in their yard. Deputies arrived and found nothing but deer tracks.
11/14 — There was a fire reported in a Tetonia residence. Smoke was coming from the basement through the boiler vent. The caller shut off the power to the boiler and all was cleared by the Fire department.
11/14 — A 36 year old male from Arizona was pulled over for running a red light in Victor. The deputy used a probable cause search which revealed a controlled substance in the vehicle. The man was charged with a traffic violation and felony possession of cocaine. He was transferred to Jefferson County jail.
11/14 — A caller reported a domestic disturbance in Driggs. The callers husband reportedly struck her. Deputies arrived on the scene. No arrests were made. Parties were separated for the evening.
11/15 — Deputies responded to a Driggs caller reporting malicious injury to property. Deputies say a male vandalized a vehicle and may have poured sugar in the gas tank. The report is under investigation.
11/15 — A Driggs man reported his ex-wife and child broke into his home taking multiple items, including fire arms. A vehicle was also taken for a joy ride. The report is under further investigation.
11/15 — A Teton high school student reported a fight occurred in a restroom at Teton high school. The school resource officer is investigating damages and injuries.
