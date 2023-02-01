There were 216 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 22 and January 28. Officers performed 23 traffic stops, 11 security checks of local businesses, and 5 public assists. There were 10 accidents, 15 slide-off’s, 3 DUI’s, and 1 ambulance run to Grand Targhee.
1/22 — In Felt a vehicle was reported spinning laps around a subdivision and doing donuts. TCSO were dispatched, but unable to locate the vehicle.
1/22 — TCSO performed a probation check on a Driggs man. He was in possession of stolen property and arrested. The laundry list of charges included a felony for controlled substance, probation violation, misdemeanor for paraphernalia, and injury to a child.
1/22 — Domestic disturbance was reported by a wife whose husband was intoxicated and trying to get into the residence. The man was taken into custody by TCSO deputies for resisting arrest. He was cited and released for domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
1/23 — A Tetonia man backed into another vehicle and called the TCSO to file a report for insurance. The driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody for failure to appear in court.
1/23 — In Victor, a woman reported her husband was assaulting her. The suspect drove away from the residence. Both husband and wife reported they were hit by one another. The two split for the night. No arrests or charges were filed.
1/23 — A landlord in Driggs reported his tenant left a threatening note on his door. In response, the landlord returned the favor by putting the note back on the tenant’s door. The tenant retaliated by lighting the note on fire and threw it at the landlord’s home. The suspect was charged with arson and stalking charges. He was cited and released.
1/24 — A hit and run accident was reported by a second-hand party that supposedly witnessed the accident. TCSO deputies went to the area, but no damaged car was found. Deputies are still waiting for someone to call with damages to their vehicle.
1/24 — An individual overstayed their welcome after camping at Bates Road for two weeks in a white truck and camper. Because it was on National Forest land, TCSO deputies handed the report to Idaho Fish & Game whom advised the camper to move out.
1/24 — Slick roads were to blame for a single vehicle rollover into the ditch in Driggs. Everyone was ok. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken for insurance purposes.
1/24 — A probation violation was thought to have occurred when a Driggs juvenile with an ankle monitor ventured to an address they weren’t meant to visit. It turns out, he was visiting a medical clinic nearby. No harm, no foul.
1/24 — Harassment was reported between two juveniles in Tetonia. An argument broke out between two juveniles via text. A school resource officer sat the two down at school and worked it out.
1/25 — TCSO deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle parked near 5th/Little in Driggs. Two inebriated Canadians were sitting inside the vehicle. The driver, a 33-year-old male, performed and failed a field sobriety test. He was 2 times over the legal limit. He was cited with his first offense DUI.
1/25 — An early 5:47am call notified TCSO that a vehicle hit two elk in Tetonia. There were no injuries to the driver. After dispatching Idaho Fish & Game, the elk were located and euthanized. A report was taken for accident damage to the vehicle.
1/25 — TCSO deputies are looking for the owner of an abandoned camper in Tetonia. The reporting party expressed concern for a dog left in the camper and has since been feeding and caring for it.
1/25 — A pedestrian was transported via ambulance to Teton Valley hospital after being hit by a vehicle near the Knotty Pine in Victor. The driver was cited for improper lane usage. The case is still under investigation.
1/26 — Two mountain lion cubs were reported in a resident's driveway in Driggs. Idaho Fish & Game was dispatched.
1/26 — Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Victor. One vehicle was cut off and immediately slid off the road into the snow. The guilty driver was charged with driving too fast for conditions and failure to register their vehicle. TCSO advises that drivers avoid passing other vehicles in slick snowy conditions.
1/26 — Suspicious activity was reported in Driggs after a truck was driving 25mph on the highway. After stopping on the side of the road, the reporting party asked the driver of the truck if he was ok. He nodded and drove off again. TCSO deputies located the driver. He was not drunk. He was asked to park it until he could drive.
1/26 — A fire was reported in Victor. It turns out it was just steam coming out of a vent.
1/26 — In Victor property damages were reported after someone ran over a group of mailboxes. TCSO deputies took a report for damages and are looking for leads.
1/26 — An attempted traffic stop in Driggs led to a pursuit of a vehicle that ended at a driveway near Packsaddle road. The driver refused a field sobriety and breath test. He was charged with a felony DUI and misdemeanors for open container and eluding deputies.
1/27 — Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Victor. Minor injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed. A report was taken for insurance purposes. No citations were given.
1/27 — In Alta, Wyoming two vehicles, both with trailers, were involved in an accident. One of the drivers was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. No injuries were reported.
1/27 — A slide off occurred near Tetonia. The driver had a warrant out for his arrest for parole violation. The vehicle was removed and the subject was taken into custody and transferred to Bonneville County jail.
1/27 — Obstructed plates on a vehicle resulted in being pulled over in Driggs. The driver was cited with his first DUI and an open container after failing a field sobriety test.
1/28 — In Tetonia a deer was reported stuck in the snow. TCSO deputies responded and the deer got up and ran away.
