There were 216 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between January 22 and January 28. Officers performed 23 traffic stops, 11 security checks of local businesses, and 5 public assists. There were 10 accidents, 15 slide-off’s, 3 DUI’s, and 1 ambulance run to Grand Targhee.

1/22 — In Felt a vehicle was reported spinning laps around a subdivision and doing donuts. TCSO were dispatched, but unable to locate the vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.