There were 258 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between November 25 and December 4. Officers performed 45 traffic stops, 20 security checks of local businesses, and 4 public assists. There were 8 accidents, 30 slide-off’s, 4 DUI’s, and 2 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
11/25 — An adult male driver in Victor received a DUI after he was found passed out in his vehicle on Thanksgiving night. The driver hit road signs. He was taken to Teton Valley Hospital. A blood draw warrant was approved. Test results are pending.
11/25 — A deer found its way into a residential window well in Driggs. The deer was bleeding. Idaho Fish and Game and a TCSO deputy worked together to help get it out. Shortly after, the deer ran off.
11/25 — Explosions thought to be fireworks were reported near the Driggs city park. A Deputy was dispatched and three juvenile males were given a notice for possession of alcohol. The driver of the vehicle involved was charged with a controlled substance.
11/25 — A Tetonia resident reported trespassers were cutting down a Christmas tree on their private property. Deputies were unable to locate Paul Bunyan.
11/26 — A Tetonia resident reported they were receiving suspicious phone calls from someone who knew their name and location. Deputies made multiple security checks in the neighborhood, but found no one there.
11/26 — An elk crossing the road was reported by a Victor resident. Deputies arrived at the scene and flashed their lights until the elk moved on.
11/26 — Two unknown adult men were reported to have beaten up another adult male in Driggs. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects.
11/27 — A Driggs man was cited for his first DUI. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.
11/27 — An single vehicle rollover accident occurred in Tetonia. Deputies reported no injuries. A report was taken for damage to the vehicle. The driver was taken home by a good samaritan.
11/27 — In Victor, an unruly male attempted a physical altercation with a female. Deputies arrived, parties were separated for the night, and no charges were filed.
11/28 — A traffic stop for speeding in Driggs turned into DUI and possession of a controlled substance. The driver was cited and released with a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance charge after a small amount of marijuanna was found.
11/30 — A moose was reported near RUES Elementary School in Driggs. Deputies were dispatched to the scene, the moose was cleared and no one was injured.
11/30 — An argument occured between co-workers in Driggs that resulted in property damage to the workplace. No charges have been made yet, but an investigation is ongoing.
11/30 — An adult male in Jefferson county jail violated a restraining order by attempting to call someone on their non-contact list. The call was used as evidence and the suspect was charged.
11/30 — A Driggs local who had lost keys to their own vehicle reported someone was trying to enter the vehicle. The person was a family member trying to help find the keys. No report was made or charges filed.
12/3 — An adult male was cited and released on DUI charges in Victor.
12/3 — A loose horse was reported on the road in Driggs. Deputies were unable to find the loose steed.
12/4 — An open ended 911 call was received where people were heard screaming in the background. Deputies were dispatched and made contact with the family. A juvenile was given a notice for underage drinking. Unfortunately for the juvenile, his 911 call ended up being a pocket dial.
12/4 — A Driggs man was charged with battery after he pushed a female. He was found in violation of a no contact order.
12/4 — A fender bender accident occurred on Ski Hill road. Deputies took a report for insurance purposes.
12/4 — A fight broke out between an Uncle and Nephew in Driggs. Deputies arrived, parties were separated, and no charges were filed. A trespass notice was given to the nephew, the instigator during the incident.
