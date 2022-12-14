There were 106 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 5 and December 8. Officers performed 20 traffic stops, 7 security checks of local businesses, and 1 public assist. There were 2 accidents, 4 slide-off’s, 0 DUI’s, and 1 ambulance run to Grand Targhee.
12/5 — A truck and trailer ended up 20 yards off the road in Tetonia. No injuries were reported. Family members arrived to get the truck and trailer back on the road.
12/5 — A Driggs woman reported to the TCSO she was sexually assaulted. The case is under investigation.
12/5 — In Driggs, a male suspect was reported prowling a local residence with a rifle. He was seen looking in windows before walking away. TCSO Deputies found, apprehended, and took the suspect into custody. The prowler was charged with possession of a fire arm under the influence and malicious injury to property for slashing tires and breaking the window of a vehicle.
12/5 — In Victor, a resident reported 3 raccoons in their yard. Idaho Fish and Game were advised.
12/6 — A poaching case is under investigation by Idaho Fish and Game after a deer was found dead with an arrow through it. It lay in the backyard of a residence in Driggs, before IF&G took custody of the carcass.
12/6 — TCSO deputies are in the process of tracking down the owner of a truck that struck another vehicle in Victor and fled without leaving information. Witnesses took a photo of the truck license plate. Deputies are using this to find the truck owner.
12/6 — Child Protection Services says an adult male in Driggs reported a juvenile female was sexually assaulted. Deputies say the case is under investigation.
12/8 — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in Victor where a boyfriend and girlfriend were given a verbal warning.
12/8 — A Driggs man and his things were removed from his girlfriends apartment after it was reported things were being thrown around inside. No charges were filed. The suspect willingly left the area.
12/8 — A female in Victor reported to TCSO she was pushed and her phone thrown into the snow by a male suspect. A report was taken for battery. Deputies are trying to track down the suspect.
