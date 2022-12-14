There were 106 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 5 and December 8. Officers performed 20 traffic stops, 7 security checks of local businesses, and 1 public assist. There were 2 accidents, 4 slide-off’s, 0 DUI’s, and 1 ambulance run to Grand Targhee.

12/5 — A truck and trailer ended up 20 yards off the road in Tetonia. No injuries were reported. Family members arrived to get the truck and trailer back on the road.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.