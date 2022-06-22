Four veterinary practices, two in Teton Valley and two in Jackson, are now teaming up to share weekend after-hours emergency services with pet owners from the two communities as well as tourists passing through.
Driggs Veterinary Clinic and Victor Veterinary Hospital are joined by the Jackson Animal Hospital and Fish Creek Veterinary Clinic (located in Wilson, WY) in a call-share partnership that will be able to provide emergency services should a pet need to be seen during the weekend after-hours.
Regular clients of all the above-mentioned providers are still covered exclusively for emergencies through their respective provider during mid-week after-hours.
The partnership comes as a result of Jackson’s VCA Spring Creek Animal Hospital and VCA Animal Care Center cutting all after-hours services, regardless of their status as their client. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported last week that Spring Creek Animal Hospital stopped providing after-hours on-call services June 1 because of workload and work/life balance issues. Circle S Mobile Veterinary Services also does not participate in the call-share.
Pet owners experiencing an after-hours weekend emergencies will now call any of the four veterinarians and be referred to the clinic that is on call for the week. Dr. Heather Carleton at the Jackson Animal Hospital explained the process for people should their pets be in an emergency.
“They will call one of the four clinics listed and then the answering service of that clinic will tell them what clinic is on call and then they will be forwarded to that doctor. Anyone can do that, a tourist can call, any person in Jackson can call. They don’t have to be associated with a particular clinic on the weekends. Weekdays it will still be us (each veterinary practice) just taking our clients,” said Carleton.
The services are for small animals only. Large animals, such as horses and cattle, are not eligible. Dr. Maura Connolly of the Victor Veterinary Hospital spoke about what large animal owners should do.
“Clients are recommended to have a good relationship and establish care with their regular vet and discuss what to do in case an emergency arises as vets do not share calls for large animal patients that use a different clinic,” Connolly said.
The call-share is on a trial basis for this summer, with winter significantly altering travel conditions on Teton Pass and therefore the viability of the partnership.
Connolly stated that the level of collaboration goes well beyond just sharing hours.
“All the veterinary clinics participating in the emergency services partnership have full trust in each other’s care and will share emergency patients’ treatment records with their regular vets for continuity of care,” said Connolly.
Practices in Jackson otherwise would only have the ability to transfer emergencies to Idaho Falls, nearly two hours away (while driving directly through Teton Valley, the fastest route between Jackson and IF). Even Idaho Falls vets are starting to be overwhelmed by the number of after-hours emergencies they see.
“The other problem is IF is starting to get pretty swamped with emergencies and on occasion have said don’t refer unless you absolutely have to because they don’t have the manpower either,” said Carleton.
While Teton Valley residents will now have to drive to Jackson for care during those hours on some weekends, it will be faster and lead to a higher standard of care than calling in a vet to their practice when they are closed, according to Connolly.
“It may seem as a slight inconvenience to clients that have to go over the pass with a pet emergency but the care will likely be provided more quickly than calling their regular vet into a closed clinic or driving all the way to IF,” said Connolly.
The call share also will relieve stress from veterinarians that work long days while staying on call through the early morning hours most nights.
“It was either try to get more clinics involved and share the call and take everyone or just say no, we are just going to take our clients. Fish Creek and I see half the animals in Jackson and ACC and Spring Creek see the other half, so it’s leaving half a town without emergency veterinary services,” said Carleton. “I wanted to make something that would be good all the way around and help the vets so that people aren’t working so hard as to burn themselves out.”
Carleton was taken aback that Spring Creek and the Animal Care Clinic decided to jump ship, hanging the other two veterinary practices (not to mention VCA clients and patients) in effect out to dry.
“All the VCA clients are being told, no, if you have an emergency, you have to drive to IF,” said Carleton. “Starting in July, we’ll take those clients on the weekend. They will, unfortunately, be out of luck on the weekdays, but on the weekends even though they are not our clients they can come to wherever is on call."
“I feel sorry for the clients who are not being given a lot of options. In a true emergency, two hours away is a long way to try and get a dog somewhere. If they twisted their stomach or are hit by a car they may not make that,” said Carleton.
Carleton started her own practice (Jackson Animal Hospital) in 2014 after departing Spring Creek, which at that time was not owned by VCA. Particularly in the last four or five years she has seen a notable change in the veterinary landscape.
“Our generation of vets that have been out (of school) for 20 or 30 years, they just feel an obligation. You feel it is the moral thing to do. I think that is what’s different with some of these younger vets coming out. The focus on veterinarians coming out now is very focused around the work-life balance whereas when we were all coming out of school it was just work,” said Carleton.
After all, veterinarians provide a public service, not unlike those found in human healthcare or other public services.
“It’s like being a police officer or a fireman. It wouldn’t do us any good to have firemen if they only worked 8 to 5. With dogs, not all problems happen 8 to 5. It is a public service and that’s why I think vets have always been highly regarded. People have understood that vets go above and beyond for their pets. All that may change, I don’t know what the opinion of vets may be like five years from now,” Carleton said.
The participating providers are not saving any money through the partnership but incurring more costs to make sure emergency services can be provided.
“It’s going to cost the clinics more money because we’re going to be paying the doctors and techs more to be on call,” said Carleton. “If I know that if an animal is suffering, I want to go help them. I don’t want to say, oh well, sorry, but good luck, I hope you make it.”