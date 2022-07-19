The City of Driggs and Elevated Ballooning have teamed up to give Teton Valley residents the opportunity for a free balloon ride this summer.
To get a spot in the raffle residents must complete a three-question quiz and get all of the responses right. The quiz can be found on the Driggs Airport website.
The drawing will be held at the end of July. Each of the three winners will get to bring a friend and take off to the skies above Teton Valley.
The raffle and partnership was created to grow the community’s interest in aviation.
“It’s the first year we’re doing it and one of the things we’re trying to do as an airport is work out how we can engage the community more in aviation and flying,” said recently-retired airport board member and pilot David Rabjohns.
The partnership with Elevated Ballooning aligned at the right time.
“We were talking with Margaret at Elevated Ballooning and they were looking at ways to give back to the community as well,” said Rabjohns.
Margaret Breffeilh, a pilot at Elevated Ballooning, spoke about why partnering on the raffle was attractive.
“For most people, the only experience they’re going to get in a balloon is if they do it commercially. Promoting that sort of aviation in the community is valuable. Our airport has been mostly a recreational airport and I do love supporting other pilots and other people who love being in the sky as much as I like being in the sky,” said Breffeilh.
Breffeilh spoke about why the raffle is only open to local residents.
“I land on people’s properties, I fly over people’s homes, people that I see in the grocery store that tell me every day that I get in the hot air balloons that don’t often get an opportunity to do it. That’s why pushing it strictly to locals is part of it,” said Breffeilh. “I see how hard they work. I know they have employees living at their houses, I know that they are challenged with the finances of living here, they should get the opportunity to be able to experience what we have to offer here.”
Getting the interest level raised in young adults and children was a priority for the airport.
“I really hope kids get involved,” said Rabjohns.
Garrett Walz, Teton Aviation’s most recent Blake Chapman Flight Scholarship winner, has been taking it upon himself to let students know about the opportunity.
“He’s been helpful getting the word out on Instagram and Snapchat to the Teton High School kids. Part of this is trying to get the kids sitting at the high school looking at the airport to think ‘how could I get up in the sky, how could I get a chance to do that?’,” said Rabjohns.
Each flight is an overwhelmingly calm, serene experience that is an extremely unique way to see the valley from above.
“I’ve been lucky to travel all over the world and there are very few places that are as spectacular,” said Rabjohns. “To be able to get up close and personal with that from the sky is truly mind-blowing. I think it is uniquely the very best way to see the whole valley laid out beneath you. It’s something everybody in the valley sees, we all see the balloons floating around from wherever we live in the valley.”