Pedigree Stage Stop: Malo wins big in the Big Holes

By the time the final musher crossed the finish line near Packsaddle Road, two unprecedented things had occurred in the Pedigree Stage Stop Race.
The high-stakes, uniquely formatted “stage stop” race finished in Teton Valley for the first time. Driggs hosted the last of the seven stages, a much-loved meet and greet, and the necessary final banquet.
Quebec’s Anny Malo also became the first musher to ever win the race four years in a row.
Malo finished on top of a podium solely occupied by Canadians, with British Columbia’s Lina Streeper finishing second and Quebec’s Cathy Rivest in third.
Streeper won the day in Driggs, the only musher to reach the finish in under two hours, finishing the 28-mile course in 1:59:37.
It was Rivest’s first crack at the seven-stage race, easily earning her ‘Rookie of the Year’ honors. Rivest was running Malo’s “B” team of dogs. Streeper and fourth place finisher Dave Torgerson of Bozeman, MT, have a similar arrangement.
Rounding out the top five was a strong showing from young gun Alix Crittenden and her team of Bondurant, WY.
Race Day
It was a rude awakening for the wildlife surrounding the Packsaddle trailhead on Feb. 5 as an endless chorus of howls, yips, and barks filled the crisp pre-dawn air.
Harnesses were strapped to the tune of uncontainable canine excitement and teams began leaving the start line at 9 a.m. sharp, departing at precise three-minute intervals.
“I’d say this was one of the best races we’ve had, we just keep getting better at organizing this event,” said Dan Carter, race director. “We also had a great field of competitors, some of the best in Canada and North America for sure. Not only top mushers, but also good competitors.”
Those mushers would be tested not only throughout the seven stages but particularly at the trails in the Big Holes.
Blind corners, tight tree tunnels, and switchbacks are common on the trails used primarily for snowmobiling.
Champion Anny Malo chuckled about the challenges of the trail, which caught some of the other mushers out of sorts and off their sleds.
“You have to hold on to your sled and do switchbacks,” said Malo with a laugh. “But yeah it’s nice.”
Getting bucked off in the tightest switchback was fourth-place Torgerson and 11th-place Thad McCracken.
The technical Driggs trail comes directly after the Alpine stage which was a relatively flat sprint, running alongside the Greys River.
“It’s different stages every day and different locations,” said Malo. “You don’t see that at other races, It is very unique, and that is one thing we really like.”
The dogs seem to like technical trails a bit better as well.
“I think dogs like that kind of a trail, It’s not as boring,” said Malo. “They’re the same way we are and they travel in that kind of trail, they just like it.”
As much as the shape of the trail affects the race, the snow is also integral in setting a fast time. This year’s race ran fast in every location but a very windy Pinedale.
“Enough snow on the trails, cold temperatures at least in the morning, that’s what the dogs like,” said race director Carter. “It was a fast trail, and it was a good trail for the mushers and dogs. The one day in Pinedale where the wind blew, some mushers love that kind of conditions, some are a little more fair-weather but hey, it’s Wyoming.”
Malo was a little surprised by the lack of new snow that would have slowed the pace.
“Usually in Driggs, we have lots of snow and this year it’s kind of a faster trail,” said Malo. “Last year we had a foot of new snow in the morning so it’s really different.”
For dogs and mushers, the snow and weather dictate the pace of each race, but for the race director it shapes the whole event.
“If you’ve lived around here for very long you know that the weather can swing like a pendulum from warm and mild to tons of snow and lots of wind and extreme temperatures,” said Carter. “It’s what makes the character of this event.”
A unique race in a fantastic place
The allure of the Stage Stop race isn’t due to its fame but to the format of the race.
The Stage Stop is a nine-day traveling circus of sorts, with smaller stage races making up the overall title. Teams travel from start line to start line.
Seven stages were held in 2022 at the following locations: Teton County, WY, Pinedale WY, Big Piney/Marbleton, WY, Kemmerer, WY, Alpine, WY, and Driggs, ID. The ceremonial start occurred in Jackson, WY.
Doug Self, Driggs community development director, was the stage chair for the Driggs stop. Self talked of how the race is a natural fit for the city to host.
“There’s really nothing else quite like it outside of the Iditarod, these are world-class athletes, their mushers, and their dogs,” said Self. “Just super nice, super humble people and that is characteristic of folks in the Tetons.”
Hosting the final stage presented some new challenges compared to past years.
“I’d say there was a lot more excitement and interest and attention between media and the fans, we had a little higher turnout this year and the racers themselves said they really enjoyed this stage,” said Self.
Even with a great race in the books, Self would be happy to see some changes for next year.
“We want to make it a little bit easier if we can for people to go out and see the event and make sure there’s enough parking,” said Self. “We would love to get a bus going back up there as we had in the first years.”
Self saw the success of the race well after the final finisher crossed the line.
“This year we were impressed by the number of people that showed up at the meet and greet, the mushers just love that,” said Self.
Many, if not all, of the mushers were recognized at the final banquet for going out and making efforts to grow the sport throughout areas where the stage stop ran.
Focusing their time in the schools, the mushers hope to garner interest in younger minds.
“Before the race, we had some nice meetings with students at the school in Jackson and a lot of the mushers did that,” said Malo. “Those kids are coming to each race and they’re following so it’s really cool to have them around.”
“A lot of them worry about their sport dying out, so it’s really neat to involve the schools and have the Jr. Musher program,” said Self.
Taking it Home
The focus will now turn to 2023 with multiple mushers confirming their interest in returning at the final banquet.
In non-result awards, veteran Jerry Scdoris won the Sportsmanship Award and race judge Doug Aichele won the Old Stager Award.
Race director Carter summed up the performance of Malo and her team.
“When you say Anny you have to include Marco (Anny’s husband) because they are a team,” said Carter. “They’re great champions.”
Dogs have been a part of Anny and Marco’s relationship since the very beginning.
“I met Marco and he had dogs already, we just like to compete and the dogs like to compete so we decided to really go for it,” said Malo. “It took lots of time and money to do it and we decided that all the family would do it together.”
This makes for a truly special team, both at the trucks and on the trail. Carter is awestruck at the sight of Malo’s team.
“To see that dog team moving down the trail is really something to see,” said Carter. “She’s a class act and I’m really proud that she’s the champion.”
What keeps Malo coming back isn’t the results, but the people and places she gets to meet and experience every year.
“It’s really a nice race, it’s not all about running dogs, it’s about the people too and that’s what we really like,” said Malo.