It’s a perfect Sunday afternoon in the Tetons.
My girlfriend and I had struck a deal. If I accompany her while she goes shopping, she’ll shuttle me up a mountain and drop me at the top of a trail with my bike.
With my stories for the week mostly done and dusted prior to deadline the next day, I had no reason to say no.
We headed over the pass, and quickly wrapped up a couple trips to TJ Maxx and Target. We then headed north, into the national forests bordering GTNP.
The dirt was just sublime after a much-needed two-day stretch of rain. To top it off, the sun set was phenomenal as Earth’s closest star perfectly crossed behind the Grand. Sunsets here are always special, but I haven’t felt goosebumps like that in awhile.
As we got back on WY 89, we couldn’t help but giggle at the realization that we had such a wonderful evening. After a quick stop at Wendy’s, we were back on our way to Driggs.
Then, it all changed in an instant. As we crossed the Idaho state line, a truck ahead of me spooked a deer, and there was no way I could avoid paying the price. Instincts took over and served me well by not swerving to avoid, as the consequences can become much greater if other vehicles become involved.
With a loud “POP!” airbags covered every window in my vehicle. Hazard lights went on, and a good samaritan stopped to make sure everyone was OK.
From this point forward, there is a procedure that has to be followed to ensure a safe and efficient response.
Fortunately, after growing up in a rural area of the country where wildlife is also a hazard, this procedure was drilled into my head at a young age.
The first priority is to make sure everyone is free from injury. Check. Second, place a call to emergency services and follow their guidance. Check. Third, attempt to remove the vehicle from the roadway when it is safe to do so.
These initial steps must be completed correctly and promptly to avoid further harm and to remove yourself from danger.
Depending on the damage, the third step may not be possible. Emergency services will advise you on what to do if this is not possible.
Luckily for me, I was able to move the vehicle to a conveniently placed gravel pull-off. This eliminated the possibility of another vehicle striking mine.
An added piece of advice I have is to remain calm. It will seem hard to do at the moment, but a mind racing on emotion can hinder any response. If you need to, get somewhere safe, take a deep breath, and follow the plan.
Now out of harm’s way, a deputy arrived to take his report and help us out with the next steps.
Fortunately, the damage was only superficial, and did not affect the operation of the car. A decision was made to limp the vehicle to the shop with family following behind providing the safety of a convoy.
For those that may be new to the valley, or to an area where wildlife collisions are unfortunately a part of everyday life, I urge you to learn from my experience in case you find yourself in one.
Parents, If you have young drivers, it is important to convey this procedure to your children. These accidents can occur anytime, anywhere, to anyone, so it is important to be prepared for what you need to do if you find yourself in this unfortunate position.
Mitch Golden, administrative manager at the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, was consulted on the topic of this article and provided additional information from the Idaho Transportation Department Driver’s Manual:
IF YOU HAVE CAR TROUBLE pg. 123
When your car breaks down on the highway, make sure other drivers can see it. Many crashes occur because a driver didn’t see a stalled vehicle. When your car stalls, follow these rules:
- If possible, pull all the way off the road.
- Turn on emergency flashers.
- Lift the hood to let others know you have a problem.
- If you can’t get off the road, stop where people have a clear view of you and your car from behind.
- Don’t stop just over a hill or around a curve.
- If you have emergency flares, place them 200 to 300 feet behind your car to give others warning.
- If you don’t have flares, stand by the side of the road and wave traffic around. Use a white cloth or flag if you have it.
- Stay off the roadway.