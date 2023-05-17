Ranchers, business people, moms, sons, grandparents, marketers, bikers, skiers, plumbers. All found in Teton Valley. All are indivduals facing challenges.
Rugged individualism runs deep in the veins of those who worked to build a life here. As the valley grows so does the awareness of how much everyone needs someone in their individuality.
The Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley released a campaign on May 2 to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. “Many Minds, One Valley — voices in mental health in Teton Valley” was designed to help de-stigmatize the ideas or the feelings around mental health that are so often part of rural communities.
The Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley board started with a few names of people they could ask for personal stories to give light to the campaign. Residents young and old came to bat with their experiences and testimonies of how they worked through mental illness or how they learned to be conscientious of their mind.
“It just kind of snowballed,” said board Member Tony Ferlisi. “We didn’t even reach out to all these people. Folks started coming to us unsolicited, ‘Hey, this is a great way for me to share something, and I feel comfortable with that.’ There’s so much power,” said Ferlisi.
The purpose of the Mental Health Coalition is to provide resources for the community. As a non-profit, the caolition strives to be the central hub of information and education for those seeking to help, be helped, or to learn about mental health in Teton County.
They offer the valley these services:
- Community Counseling: Residents in the valley can receive up to six free sessions of counseling with a contracted, licensed clinician.
- Counselor Match-making: Staff help match residents through basic questions to lead to the best fit for mental health care.
- School education and clinician: Send in licensed clinicians to the schools to provide care for students who cannot receive it outside of school hours or for evaluations
- Mental Health First Aid and Suicide Prevention: These courses are offered whenever and wherever they are needed from the Coalition.
- Free Consultation and Supervision: Residents can receive free consultations and supervision in their mental health journey.
- The Mental Health Coalition also allows groups to use the space as a resource.
Executive Director Sara White emphasized how important mental health awareness is for everyone and some of the challenges Teton Valley faces.
“Here we are sometimes isolated, and we think we have to do everything ourselves, or we have to do it alone,” said White. “There is some stigma and shame around getting help. Which is why we are running this mental health awareness month campaign. We all have stories and we all address it in different ways. We need to get comfortable reaching out.”
Saturday, May 13, The Mental Health Coalition hosted the Picnic in the Plaza as a way to promote and educate the de-stigmatization of mental health challenges while bringing people together to connect.
“We wanted to make it easy for people,” said Ferlisi. “They didn’t feel like they had to come and do something. It’s just to learn a little bit about it and to see other people around on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.”
The Coalition really wanted to drive the campaign to get people to feel comfortable talking and reaching out about mental well-being, especially when there is a need. White shared that very rarely are people in front of a clinician when they need help and being connected with others is being healthy and well.
“We all have stories, and we all address it in different ways. We need to get comfortable reaching out, talking to each other.”
White also mentioned that one out of five people will struggle with mental health within the year, which emphasizes the importance of being there for others as well as addressing personal needs when it arises.
“I’ve seen people’s reaction to this; ‘I want to share this’ because people can see someone who looks like them. It builds a bridge,” said Ferlisi.
The Coalition invites all to participate in this awareness month and to connect with those around them.
For any questions or services, reach out to them on their website: https://mentalhealthcoalitionoftetonvalley.org/
