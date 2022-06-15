Sitting near the front entrance of the Driggs fire station is the fire chief’s office. The door is open, the walls are white, and bright sunlight filters through the south-facing window.
With the airport’s runway just out the window across the parking lot, the office is easily the closest location anyone outside of the airport can work to the sounds of jets screaming off the runway.
Mike Malataverne is in about the worst position to find some peace and quiet to do work… and he could barely care less.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am, I feel just alive, super refreshed,” said Maltaverne. “I got off work last night and went for a bike ride and sat outside. It is such a beautiful time of year, life is good.”
The vitality in his words is unmistakable, and the smile on his face proves the sentiment is authentic.
Maltaverne grew up in rural western South Dakota, frequenting bike trails and small mom-and-pop ski areas in the Black Hills. At age 21, Maltaverne got his start fighting fires seasonally with the Forest Service.
That job eventually led him to his career with the Rapid City, SD Fire Department, and eventually the Bozeman, MT Fire Department. He comes into his role as Teton County Fire Chief with 32 years of firefighting experience.
“I have been blessed by working in great places with great people but this one feels different,” said Maltaverne. “It doesn’t feel like just a job, even before starting I felt like I had an opportunity to become a part of something bigger than me.”
Maltaverne didn’t have any personal reasons to leave his post in Bozeman but did have a few things that eventually pulled him to Teton Valley. Although he has frequently visited the area on vacation, he never had a reason to stay until now.
“I found a great opportunity in Bozeman and everything was going good there, and then I met a gal,” said Maltaverne. “Things kept going my way and I had a couple of friends here call and tell me, hey, the fire chief is going to be retiring and you’ve been talking about moving down here, you spend a lot of time down here, maybe you should apply for the job. That’s kind of the story.”
A lot of people that come to Teton Valley are attracted to the lifestyle, the recreation, and the beauty. For Maltaverne, that is something earned, not given.
“There are two ways you can come at that. You can come here and take everything that this place has to offer, or you can come and contribute,” said Maltaverne. “I always subscribe to contributing to my community.”
“I don’t want to just take advantage of all the great things it has to offer. I don’t want to make it something like where I came from, or something that it’s not, I want this place to stay just like it is and I want to contribute to making it better. That’s it,” he said.
It’s a very apt sentiment for a fire chief, who understands that his hire is an investment by the community that he serves. Maltaverne is happy with how the hiring process shook out and is eager to step into the role.
“I feel comfortable coming out of it, they have invested their confidence and trust in me to come in and do this job.”
That confidence was granted due to the breadth of experience he carries. Having worked his way through five positions to the rank of chief for Rapid City FD, and deputy chief at the Bozeman FD, Maltaverne has seen both the good and the bad.
“Not only do I know what right looks like, but I know what wrong looks like. I have seen mistakes made, I have dealt with good employees, I have dealt with bad employees. I have a lot of incident management experience. All of that bodes this community very well,” said Maltaverne.
Teton County is by far the smallest fire department Maltaverne has worked for. By his estimations Bozeman was twice the size, and Rapid City about three or four times larger.
It is also the most isolated he’s been, with that being an inherent challenge to our area.
“There are not a lot of neighboring fire departments that are coming to help if we have a big incident. These guys and gals here have to do it on their own and help is 45 minutes away,” he said.
He’s excited to work hand in hand with a force that needs to be that much sharper due to that remoteness. He is already quite impressed with the personnel at his disposal.
“They are just as capable and qualified as any size of organization you go to, in fact, maybe even more so as they have to operate in smaller units for longer periods which makes them better at decision making,” Maltaverne attested. “The number one asset is people. If we don’t have good people that already work here, the equipment, capabilities, infrastructure, it doesn’t matter. If we don’t have good people here, we are done.”
In addition to his force, Maltaverne is looking forward to enhancing the relationship between the department and Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue, among other EMS entities.
“I really subscribe to having a good SAR program coming from Gallatin County,” said Maltaverne. “There is a natural partnership if you will between the two organizations.”
The main challenges Maltaverne is expected to face revolve around the valley’s rapid population growth, the never-ending battle of securing resources for his crews, and the effects of a changing climate.
Population growth is something that Maltaverne has experienced in every department he’s worked in, with both Rapid City and Bozeman’s populations booming during his tenures.
Although he sympathizes with concerned Teton Valley residents, he pointed out that the lack of infrastructure here is limiting how fast the community can grow.
“We don’t have an interstate, we don’t have a major airport or major university, so the growth is still occurring but everything is relative, right? With that growth comes a higher expectation from the community and the demands placed on our services will increase with the population. We have to find ways to meet the expectations, meet those contractual obligations that we have to provide public safety to the community, and that all comes at a cost and those will be the challenges,” said Maltaverne.
Appropriate financial management will be another concern for Maltaverne, who will be working with other fire district personnel to make sure that the organization stays in the black.
“We have some challenges that we’re going to face, some with facilities. In terms of the budget, it is just being responsible and trying to match the growth of what’s happening in the community. My job is to get them resources and we don’t want to get behind,” said Maltaverne.
The financial arm of the fire department is the Teton County Fire Protection District, made up of three commissioners and support staff. Currently, one of the commission seats is open, which is expected to be filled by the end of the month. Maltaverne said they will be interviewing candidates soon.
Although those issues are nothing to shake a stick at, the biggest issue, by far, is one that concerns not only Teton Valley but the entire American West. Maltaverne does not discriminate when considering the ever-increasing threat of wildfires.
“Regardless of what your belief system is or your political affiliations, it is getting hotter and drier. I don’t really talk too much about what side of that argument I’m on, I can just tell you that in my career as a firefighter, things have changed drastically,” said Maltaverne.
Remote resources, staffing challenges, and response management/planning are going to be the key challenges for Maltaverne.
Partnering with local entities, as well as national organizations, will be key for the fire department’s wildland operations.
“We’ve got a really good wildfire fuels mitigation program here that we can help homeowners reduce the threat. We’re looking at working with the county right now, we’ve had some good conversations with emergency management this week looking about some things that we’re thinking about,” said Maltaverne.
Maltaverne is looking forward to meeting with a wide array of players this week up in Teton Canyon, where fuel reduction work has been and is being completed.
Strong ties with the US Forest Service will be integral in overcoming resource constraints according to Maltaverne.
“We got a great partnership with the USFS,” said Maltaverne. “The challenges we have here are that the resources are a long way away. If we have a big incident that gets established here in the county, our help is quite a ways away. There are some USFS resources we can tap into but in terms of other fire departments and the breadth of other resources that we have to help, they are a long way away.”
Teton County has already sent four firefighters and two vehicles to help down in New Mexico as the wildfire season is continuing to grow in length.
The relatively cool and wet spring that Teton Valley has experienced is a step in the right direction concerning our region, but won’t be anywhere close to enough to keep things that way all summer.
“It looked like the fire season was going to kick off in June. We were set up for a looming drought, then things turned around and we have received some moisture. It’s still relatively cool and we are getting showers every once in a while, but it basically just buys time,” said Maltaverne.
“Fortunately with elevation here at 6,000 feet, and the mountains around us typically get a good snowpack,” said Maltaverne. “Hopefully it will shorten our fire season. The last month has been a blessing. It was looking tough.”