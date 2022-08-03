IMG_1403.jpg

Lillian Curtis and Alex Bontecou pose in front of the entrance to the CRC’s offices. Both were hired at nearly the same time, around five weeks ago.

 Connor Shea

The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley went through an abundance of change this spring, resulting in the hiring of two new staff members.

Lillian Curtis, a native Idahoan from Ketchum, took over the executive directorship from the departing Betsy Hawkins around five weeks ago, while Alex Bontecou was also hired as the nonprofit’s case manager.