The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley went through an abundance of change this spring, resulting in the hiring of two new staff members.
Lillian Curtis, a native Idahoan from Ketchum, took over the executive directorship from the departing Betsy Hawkins around five weeks ago, while Alex Bontecou was also hired as the nonprofit’s case manager.
The CRC helps struggling individuals in a large variety of ways, including providing rental assistance, facilitating their program Food For Good, and helping out with utility costs among other cost of living and housing aids.
Curtis has around 20 years of experience working for nonprofits, particularly in helping marginalized communities and those with disabilities.
Her first foray into the world of nonprofit work took place after graduating from the University of Colorado — Boulder. Out of college, she was hired at the YMCA in Ketchum through AmeriCorps.
“That was working with after-school programs for students in the Wood River valley that are at-risk. That was my first exposure to ‘oh, not many people know about this situation in our community and these kiddos are kind of falling through the cracks,’” said Curtis. “In such a small community, no one wanted to admit that was happening.”
“That was my first exposure to that nonprofit work and it launched me into the whole road of that type of work for the next 20 years,” she continued.
She would end up staying at the Ketchum YMCA in a variety of roles for eight years, writing “a lot” of grants while nurturing marginalized communities. While it was a struggle, Curtis knew it would be an experience that would have benefits outside of her scope of work.
“I was noticing that and willing to stay the course even though it wasn’t the most fruitful position,” said Curtis.
After leaving the YMCA, Curtis spent another decade with Higher Ground Sun Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to providing therapy through outdoor recreation. She served as snow sports director, helping individuals overcome mental and physical challenges through skiing and other winter sports.
“It was great to give that back to a part of a community where most of that population was just staying home. That was my whole life for a big part of my time in Ketchum,” said Curtis.
After her time at Higher Ground, she would spend three years outside of the nonprofit world. Then came 2020 and Covid-19.
“I had that thing that I do where I want to help the community when it is threatened by anything. My husband and I started a business, his dad was a medical distributor in Boise, so we got access to non-toxic medical equipment and products to help sanitize places and give peace of mind,” said Curtis.
After the pandemic began to fade into some sort of normalcy, Curtis and her husband saw service requests start to thin out. That drove her to eye up a return to nonprofit work.
The Curtises already had an introduction to the valley through a family property they have visited through the years.
“I’ve been coming here for years. I saw this position posted and thought that being an executive director of a nonprofit would be a really good combination of the years I spent, blood, sweat, and tears,” said Curtis.
It is no secret the CRC deals with some pretty heavy emotions from those who need its services. Curtis is acutely aware of the experiences that its patrons face as she views herself as “a client of my own organization.”
“I was seeing the problems because I was experiencing them. My role here became very involved very quickly,” said Curtis. “We knew what we were getting into when we said yes to this position. We knew it was a big thing to uproot ourselves and come here.”
Taking over the role was made easier by the last CRC executive director, Betsy Hawkins, who ensured the transition was as smooth as possible.
“She was so invested and still is, in this organization and she gave both Alex and me a clean foundation of documents, links, and coaching. She works right down the hall, gives us weekly talks, and she is a text or an email away,” said Curtis.
She was also granted a warm welcome by the CRC’s board of directors, who impressed Curtis at the very first interview.
“I have to say that I was immediately impressed by the board and the type of people they are. All these board members are hardworking, in everything they do. They are careful to make time for the CRC and I picked that up and could see that in my first interview,” said Curtis.
The genuine care the board provides to the CRC is something born out of first-hand experience, not just sympathy for those who need assistance.
“We have people on our board that just shared their story with everybody because they didn’t have an easy time when they first got here. They are great, and I need to be one of those people that are encouraged to ask for help,” said Curtis.