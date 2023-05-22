Tuesday, May 16, 69% of voters in Teton Valley checked the box to pass a temporary levy for the library. This ensures the library $400,000 per year for two years of local tax dollars in addition to the permanent levy passed in 2015.
A walk through the Driggs library showed smiles from all the staff saying they were excited to have such strong support coming from residents.
With the dollars backing their programs, the library looks forward to planning this year’s budget with a few things at the top of the list, according to Interim Director Savannah Wake.
Wake mentioned that providing more resources and services to the community will be crucial as each branch of The Valley of the Tetons Library offers unique resources for residents.
Wake said they would like to have the community come out and make known other services they would like the library to bring to the county.
“In seeking ideas and feedback from patrons and community members, VTL heard that our library users are wildly enthusiastic, and the quality of our collections and programs are high. But we also heard that there is a lack of awareness regarding how diverse our programming is, how many essential services and resources we offer, and how broadly we serve our community. We are excited to share the stories of VTL, how we work and what we offer with more people. Get ready to see and hear more about our community library!” said Wake.
She also emphasized the need for the community and patrons to know what they have by having a library in Victor and Driggs. The branch in Driggs at the moment, is in need of the most attention, and Wake anticipates that some of the money from the new levy will go into helping better establish this community resource.
The Driggs library branch opened about eight years ago in 2014 and remains in a rented space on Main Street. However, just a few years ago, they expanded their MakersSpace to accommodate the activities and number of children better than the two different locations it bounced from in Victor and then the Driggs before. The room teems with children after 3 p.m. each day.
“It’s a great resource for the school and for the children,” Wake said. “It really allows them to open up creatively and engage since they have so much structure during the day, and it’s pretty interesting to watch how they all interact and gravitate towards different areas of interest.”
The MakersSpace will continue their activities throughout the summer as well as have programs for children to join.
All of these programs are factored into the Library district’s budget which will be worked on through this summer. As the library begins the two year period now working with a few more dollars, they will look to get the public to influence what resources to bring.
“I’m really excited to delve into that interactive process with the community, to have them talk to their friends and to find out what their specific needs are,” said Wake.
Another area the library would like to improve revolves around their staff and their benefits.
“We have such an amazing and well-loved staff. However, their wages have been low for a long time, and the library doesn’t currently qualify for small-business health insurance, which has been a barrier for those taking jobs here,” said Wake. “We want our staff to feel valued and know we want them to stay. We want to hire our friends and neighbors in the valley.”
Because of rising costs in living throughout the Valley and even the country as a whole, wages for staff that worked several years ago no longer meet the basic needs. As Wake mentioned, the library is excited to look for creative options to offer some type of health insurance to the librarians and staff along with the benefits they already have such as a healthy pension.
“Running a library is complex with various needs depending on whether we are focused administratively, on our facilities, services for patrons or community wide. What is so important to VTL is that everyone in our valley knows we are here, and that we serve as a critical community hub. The library has something for everyone, both in branches and from afar, and everyone has a place at the library.
“Thank you to our community, to the people who vote, to those who encouraged others to vote,” said Wake. “It’s really incredible to have the support of our community. Just a big, deep, heart-felt thank you.”
