Tuesday, May 16, 69% of voters in Teton Valley checked the box to pass a temporary levy for the library. This ensures the library $400,000 per year for two years of local tax dollars in addition to the permanent levy passed in 2015.

A walk through the Driggs library showed smiles from all the staff saying they were excited to have such strong support coming from residents.

