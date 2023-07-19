Just watched Maria Bartiromo’s interview of Trump. It was a shocking reminder of how bad the current administration is and how our country has become so endangered by imbecile actions. Trump may be the only candidate capable of repairing the danger, the loss of values and rights. That was obvious.
Similarly, our dear City of Victor has declined….not by imbecile actions, but by a Sly Fox. He’s “proud” about doubling the sales tax, increasing building fees by thousands although the City claims a goal of keeping housing affordable, doubling the City budget from $3.5 to $7.2 million, and increasing property taxes. He writes in ”Mayor’s Corner” it’s among his “top achievements”. And then the goof on estimating costs of a new Public works building…off by $1.4 million. They forgot to include subcontractor costs among other things. At the recent City Council Meeting, even a Council member noted voters rejected this project on the ballot. This makes me wonder if the bad estimate was just a strategy to get the project approved. A different Council member noted the project was over by $130k even before the estimate errors …she wanted to know where that money was coming from…the mayor’s response, “projects are always over”. Then there was a discussion of Old Town’s irrigation fees quadrupling….either that or the threat of abandoning the system. Prior to this meeting, the public was led to believe the increase was needed to improve infrastructure….nope, it is just to subcontract ordinary repairs rather than having it part of Public Works’ job. Mayor Shrewd…and Taxpayer Screwed.
