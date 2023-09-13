School is back in session, and our district's teachers and administrators are back at what they do best- educating and supporting Teton Valley students!

This year, we're delighted to have the fresh energy of Megan Christiansen in her new role as Superintendent. The district also welcomes several new principals and many new teachers and staff-members.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.