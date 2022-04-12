Jaelin Kauf and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon hold up the ‘Silver Jae’ run sign dedicated to Kauf by Grand Targhee Resort in honor of her silver medal winning performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The run will be underneath the new Colter chairlift next season.
In a Grand Traghee closing day celebration, Alta, Wyoming’s Jaelin Kauf received not one but two distinctions for her silver-medal success at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
It was fitting that after a rather sunny morning, the snow intensified right at the beginning of the announcements.
The first honor, bestowed by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, named April 10, 2022 as Jaelin Kauf Day in Wyoming.
“Folks from Idaho, you can cheer for Wyoming too,” said Gordon. “Jaelin learned to ski fast and with amazing technical ability at Grand Targhee Resort. She has represented the United States and the state of Wyoming extremely well. Jaelin became the first of many Wyoming skiers to earn a medal at any Winter Olympics when she claimed the silver medal in women’s freestyle mogul competition.”
Kauf was elated to share the honor at her home resort.
“Thank you all so much. I’m stoked to make it out to Targhee Closing Day, and thanks to our Wyoming Governor for coming out and making this an extra special day. I am so stoked to share this with all of you,” said Kauf.
Jaelin’s brother Skyler, who is GTR’s Marketing Manager, presented his sister with a rare honor from the resort: a run named in her honor.
“Grand Targhee has decided to name a run after Miss Jaelin Kauf. The run will be called ‘Silver Jae’. It will be our lift-line run on the new Colter chair on Peaked Mountain. We are stoked to call you our own here at Targhee. Well done.”