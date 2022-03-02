The Teton Valley ski community scored a couple of big successes at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Red Bull’s Kings and Queens of Corbet’s freeride event on Feb. 17.
Teton Valley’s Corey Jackson made the trip back over the Pass with the competition’s first-ever People’s Choice award, and Sego Skis were underfoot on Queen Piper Kunst.
The successes feel even sweeter when considering the conditions that competitors had to negotiate at JHMR’s classic test piece, Corbet’s Couloir.
During the week-long weather window, Jackson heard of an instance that put into perspective how firm the snow was.
“Somebody reportedly dropped their phone on accident from the top of the couloir and it slid the whole way down,” said Jackson. “It was literally a sheet of ice. It was stressful leading up to it knowing it was gonna be firm.”
By far the single most famous terrain feature at JHMR, the 600-foot couloir is notorious for its consequences if you go too big for your abilities. Especially when choosing to air over the blind drop.
“The couloir itself doesn’t really scare me, but airing into the top definitely does,” said Jackson.
Jackson attested to a strong sense of togetherness within the competitors. All athletes were fully accommodated for the event, spending days growing the bonds that skiing has a habit of doing.
“The glory of the event is the camaraderie,” said Jackson. “If you don’t have intentions of doing anything super gnarly, you’re probably more stoked for that person that is down to do that.”
Just getting the invite sent large amounts of adrenaline through Jackson.
“Getting the invite was one of the craziest parts for me because I do know what it entails,” said Jackson. “Major respect to anyone in past years who accepted the invite because they ask you weeks in advance. Anybody who says yes to it is gnarly.”
Honing his skiing to match the conditions could only be done through time on snow.
“I knew there was no snow in the forecast so really I just went skiing every day that I could,” said Jackson.
Having a great “training ground” environment at Grand Targhee Resort was extremely conducive for Jackson. The relatively low-key atmosphere at the ‘Ghee helped that cause.
“You can ski in jeans and nobody looks at you weird,” said Jackson. “If you want to get gnarly you can get gnarly, but you gotta work for it.”
When it came to event day Jackson looked towards the thrill rather than the anticipation to get in the right headspace.
“I just tried to go out there and ski every day like I normally would and not overthink it. When it came time for the event I was trying to be more excited than nervous,” said Jackson.
At the end of his run, Jackson was just hyped to get down to the bottom on two skis. He spoke of how he pictured his run in the days leading up to the event.
“I had visualized that moment of making it to the bottom, and it proved that I can manifest this,” said Jackson.
Manifesting is far from Jackson’s only tool when building the mental strength to realize success. He attributed his mentality to a work ethic learned in large part due to skateboarding, along with some of life’s other vehicles of personal growth.
“The 3 P’s. Patience, persistence, and positivity. That will help you get through some stuff for sure. A goal without a plan is a wish,” said Jackson.
The People’s Choice award, as the name implies, is given to the skier or rider that wins an online poll for fans’ favorite run. The King and Queen of the event are chosen directly by the competitors.
“People’s choice was super cool. I wasn’t overly excited to get some award, It was more just like holy that was crazy I made it to the bottom of that run,” said Jackson. “I just gotta thank all the people out there that spent the time voting, that means so much to me.”
A ski fit for a queen
Sego Skis picked up another podium at Kings and Queens, adding to local successes Sego founder and owner Peter Wells has seen more and more of in the last couple of months.
Newly-crowned Queen Piper Kunst, from Salt Lake City, was skiing on the Comp from Sego for the win.
“The Comps have been on five or six podiums in the Tetons, from junior comps all the way to Kings and Queens,” said Wells. “It’s pretty cool to see our skis represented on our local mountains right in our backyard.”
Designing, building, and testing in the Tetons presents a tailored ski for the freeride style of the event.
“The design of those skis is for what we got going on right here and they’re winning at those events,” said Wells.
The Comps are a directional freeride-centric set of skis, although maintain enough playfulness to implement style.
“Most competitions nowadays, whether it’s Kings and Queens on skis or Natural Selection on boards or even the Freeride World Tour, there is a style element to it. Having a twin tip is important. The Comp is a directional twin, so it is more biased towards going forward but it can ski switch and spin easily,” said Wells. “Despite the name, they’re a fun ski that is relatively easy to use. They have a very high top speed, and are real stable underfoot.”
Kunst has been on the Sego team for two years, although she has been on Segos and involved with the Victor manufacturer for longer than that. She skis the Big Horns as her everyday driver but needed something a little burlier for Corbet’s.
“Piper’s been on the team officially for two years, she’s been super supportive and has an exciting personality,” said Wells. “She’s a good conveyor of stoke if you will.”
The Comp ski was born in the winners’ circle of the prestigious Freeride World Tour, with 2020 FWT champion Isaac Freeland helping establish the Comp in Sego’s Lineup.
“When we were building and designing the Comp we made that ski for Isaac, he won the Freeride World Tour on those skis and it became a ski,” said Wells.
At the end of the day for Wells, it was just another instance that proves the amount of quality that goes into each ski, regardless of conditions.
“It’s always good to have skis on the podium. We’re pretty stoked that she, despite conditions, still threw down.”