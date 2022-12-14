At a busy December 6th Driggs city council meeting, representatives from the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) made the drive to Driggs to talk about road improvements in the city and county.
The highway they traveled in on, State Highway 33, was naturally the center of the discussion.
Last summer SH 33 was the site of three separate fatal wrecks with another crash leaving one in serious condition and another fighting for their life.
Wade Allen, ITD manager of Planning and Materials, urged the council to start discussions immediately.
“One of the things that we would like to talk about is starting some kind of a planning organization, both with all of the cities and the county and the state together,” said Allen.
Allen dropped some big numbers on council that pertained to the large increase of vehicles entering and exiting the south entrance of Driggs.
“The annual average daily traffic in 2006 was 6,300. This is just south of Driggs,” said Allen. “The annual average daily traffic in 2021 was 10,340,” said Allen.
“We’re seeing a big increase over (the) 15-year period,” said Allen.
Annual average daily traffic is just what it says in the name, that being the average amount of vehicles that pass through the south entrance of Driggs on any day of the year.
In both the last two years, early July has taken the crown for the busiest day of the year.
“Going through the last two years’ worth of data, on July 2nd of 2021, the highest single volume day was 15,787 cars. This year was July 1st and it was 15,500 cars,” said Allen.
Some of the council looked visibly shocked as Allen shared the numbers. These numbers are also beating ITD’s expected increases soundly.
“What is the state highway going to look like when this happens again, when this volume continues to increase? Looking at the corridor study, we were looking at the numbers that they used to project and we thought they were high. When we looked at the actual volumes, we actually surpass that in similar areas over three months. We’re seeing large growth on that,” said Allen.
Another topic the ITD discussed was the stoplight in Driggs where traffic is starting to meet, and even exceed on some days, the light’s capacity.
“I believe we’re seeing the signal right now will reach capacity. We’re seeing where not everybody on the green cycle can pass through that. That’s one indicator that we’re starting to see that meeting capacity,” said Allen.
Allen also mentioned that the light is green for north-south traffic 45% of the time.
Community meetings would require a joint discussion between all three cities and the county, but Allen stressed that it is not ITD’s responsibility to organize or conduct those discussions.
“It’s not our community, so we don’t want to be the ones running the meetings we want to attend,” said Allen. “We would ask one of the cities and or county to be the driver, so to speak, schedule the meetings, the agenda, and all that kind of stuff. We do want to get that started. The sooner the better.”
Speaking to the “sooner” conclusion of that last statement, Allen says ITD is ready to start installing center-roadway rumble strips completely separate from the above-mentioned discussions.
“As far as rumble strips, we were just going to go ahead and start and get it going and do that completely separately,” said Allen.
Allen was joined by ITD planner Jeffery Sneddon at the meeting, which is just the most recent discussion with/or revolving around Idaho’s roadway authority.
Since the string of fatal accidents in July rocked the community, which coincided almost exactly as the ITD scrapped a proposal for turning lanes at 7 proposed intersections along 33, county and city officials have kept pressure on the issue.
At an August 22nd Board of County Commissioner meeting, ITD District 6 engineer Jason Minzghor stated that he wanted to see more rumble strips in the near term while telling that he would bring proposals to the state transportation board late last fall.
Late October saw a multi-jurisdictional discussion in which all county and city officials that attended expressed a degree of doubt concerning the ITD and its willingness to do something about the issue.
Officials at the October meeting pointed towards ITD’s willingness to keep a proposed passing line through the western mouth of Teton Pass and a turning lane at Baseline road in Victor as a sign the ITD views 33 as less of Teton Valley’s ‘Main Street’ but more so as a main two-lane artery between popular destinations in the northern Rocky Mountains.
“The towns want people to slow down, economic vibrancy, support businesses, and a safe corridor on what’s going to be a more and more trafficked and populated road,” Mayor Frohlich added at the October meeting. “High level, it’s how do we slow people down and get them to spend money and stay in our towns and stay safe, versus getting them as quickly as possible from point A to point B.”
Victor city council is set to hear a similar presentation from ITD planner Sneddon near the end of its December 14th meeting, tonight at 7 PM at Victor City Hall.
