When my Board Chair slid the page across the table, I braced myself for a stern talking to about my deficient time management skills. Which is a lecture various people have given me more times than I can count throughout my life.
See, we ADHDers don’t experience time the way most folks do. As in, we don’t really experience the passing of time. I couldn’t tell you the difference between five minutes and five hours, especially if I’m doing something I love. On the other hand, five minutes of something I hate seems like an eternity of agony. This is called time blindness.
For example, a few months ago I had an hour between meetings. I commented to my co-worker that I, “Didn’t really have time to go get lunch, so I was going to work on the website.” Without even pausing she said, “Sara, you don’t think you have enough time to eat but you think you can redo the whole website in an hour?”
Why yes, yes I do. What’s an hour, anyway?
• So when I saw The “D” Listpage coming at me I thought, “Yep. Here we go.”
Except she was just sharing it because she thought it was a good rubric. Not that I was particularly deficient in this area. Shh, no one tell her!
Upon reading the list, I realized the implicit message was one about rightness of action. Meaning, we all have an overly full calendar. Exploding to do lists, important obligations, and necessary tasks to take care of.
How any of us gets through the day I’m not sure. It’s a lot to be human in 2022. Without some sort of guide for sifting through the barrage of information and asks, we often spend our time in “wrong” ways.
Ways that are inconsistent with our values, our hopes, our dreams, (our missions if you happen to be running a nonprofit, and a lot of you are in Teton Valley). And then we wind up going, “Wait, what exactly did I do this week?”
Now, I know a lot of us have little choice when it comes to how we spend our time. It’s a luxury to be able to select where our energy goes. However, I think others of us have some faulty beliefs around time and all we have to accomplish. And it might be time to update those a bit.
Enter The “D” List:
• Do It—Do whatever you can immediately.
• Dump It—Let it go, no really, don’t do it.
• Defer It—Make another time to do it.
• Divide It—Break it down into smaller, more manageable steps.
• Due Date It—Put a nonnegotiable date on your calendar for when it has to be completed.
• Delegate It—Let someone else take care of it. Seriously, it will be fine. Maybe even better than what you would have done.
• Discuss It—Ask someone else about it.
• Deal With It—Accept it as it is and make it happen.
While this was given to me in the context of my work life, I started thinking about how it applies to our personal lives as well. Especially as the holiday season sweeps in with all its very explicit demands.
So, as you start writing all your to-do lists, think about what tasks, or even traditions, you can “D” List. Can of cranberry sauce no one likes? Dump It. Massive shopping list you usually handle alone? Delegate It (at least part of it). Family dynamics that cause you stress? Discuss It.
That way you have time for what really matters: connecting to those you love, expressing gratitude, and getting a break from your massive to-dos.
If you, or someone you know, wants help learning how to manage their time, let us know. We provide free and confidential support, as well as six free counseling sessions to those in need. Call or text 208-354-6198, email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com, or find out more on our website mentalhealthcoalitionoftetonvalley.org. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
