With the Teton River running through it, Teton Valley has a ready-made swimming hole.
But what about when families yearned for a hot spring and an actual pool?
The granddaddy of pools serving valley settlers (and reportedly Indians and trappers before them) was Pincock Hot Springs, with the original pool located on the Canyon Creek canyon hillside above the current pool, now called Green Canyon Hot Springs.
Its genealogy starts with an old man named Butler, who sold the rights to the water and the property to limestone prospectors John E. and James H. Pincock some time before 1906, according to “Tales of the Big Holes,” a compilation of stories by Harold Forbush.
At first the “pool” was a hole in the side of the hill with steps down into the water. Then a small shack was built over the pool with dressing rooms. Eventually a road had to be built to get there, and when it wasn’t muddy, the pool was a popular place.
Rather than enlarge the small pool, John Pincock built a larger, concrete pool to accommodate the many swimmers. Once built in 1912 the pool became Pincock Hot Springs.
Soon a dance hall was also constructed, and it also proved popular but not profitable, according to the history. “The operation of the hall brought in a lot of riffraff, who figured they would be outside the law,” according to Forbush’s book.
By 1939 Frank and Susie Pincock had bought the hot springs from other family members, then in 1942 their house near the pool burned down. They sold the hot springs to Robert Thueson in 1944. He piped the hot water down the hill to where he built a new pool and ran it for 10 years before selling it to the Merritt Neibaur family.
Just about anyone who ever lived in Teton Valley probably has a story to tell about having fun at the hot springs. I nearly drowned there as a child when I stepped off into the deep end while trying to show off to my parents. A stranger pulled me out of the water, saving my pride and my life.
Tell us your stories and see the exhibit at the Teton Valley Museum about the history of recreation in the valley.
Edlefsen is a community historian and supporter of the Teton Valley Museum.
