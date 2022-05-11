A new group of historical reenactors is looking for as many people as possible to join in the act, learn some new skills, and help with a large 1800s-era encampment that will be held during the Teton Valley Fair in August.
Audrey and Mark Gomm have over a decade of experience with historical reenactment in California, where they mostly took part in Gold Rush living history. Much of their work was directed toward elementary schoolers; over 75,000 children came every year to the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park, where they could pan gold and load wagons.
“All of a sudden history was alive to them,” Audrey said about the students. “They weren’t just reading about it in a book, they were seeing it and acting it out. That’s how I fell in love with living history.”
The Gomms recently moved to Teton Valley to be closer to their son and daughter-in-law, who live in Newdale. Now they’re tackling a new era and a new place in history: the mountain men, native people, and homesteaders of Teton Valley.
“We love the heritage of the area,” Audrey said. “People had to work so hard to make it here. The skills we do to represent Teton Valley in 1880-1890 look more like the 1860s and 70s, because it was really one of the last areas to be settled, and there were no conveniences—everyone did everything the old-fashioned way.”
The Gomms, with the help of other history buffs, have spearheaded the Wagons and Tales Living History Group, which they hope to establish as a nonprofit. They are holding public meetings every few weeks at the Teton County Fairgrounds in order to gather volunteers, teach skills, and give demonstrations on the garb, gear, and activities of early valley inhabitants.
Jason Hammond is one of those history buffs. He has been involved in reenactment for over 30 years, including with the Teton Valley Mountain Rendezvous camp that used to be held in Victor every summer. He is an adopted member of the Ojibwe and Lakota Sioux tribes and builds his own clothing using historically accurate materials and techniques.
Hammond will be part of the Teton Valley Fair encampment, in the grassy area north of the Teton Valley Museum at the fairgrounds. Mark Gomm will demonstrate log cabin building, and other residents will be showing the old ways of making candles, blacksmithing, trapping, farming with horses, churning butter, music, games, and more. The fair runs from August 6-13.
Audrey said that social media posts about the encampment have garnered a lot of interest; already over 30 reenactors have committed to participating, with many others who are interested. All are welcome to try out a skill, dress in antique clothes (eBay or thrift stores are great sources for clothing and fabric, but anything with polyester is too modern), and tell the story of their family.
For example, Teton Valley Health infection preventionist Nikki Ripplinger brought out some medical tools that belonged to her great great grandmother, a local physician’s assistant who would take payment in chickens if families didn’t have the cash. She will have those tools on display during the reenactment.
“We tell people, ‘we don’t care if you’ve never done it. Please come, we’ll teach you,’” Audrey said. “We hope to have representation from some of the original families—please tell your story, we couldn’t enjoy this valley without those pioneers that settled here first.”
To join the effort and learn more about future meetings and trainings, email the Gomms at gommlivinghistory@gmail.com.