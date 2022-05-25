Community members are raising money to renovate the American Legion building in Driggs, a crucial gathering place that has fallen into disrepair.
The 82-year-old building on Wallace Avenue has heaps of history. Built in 1940 by the Works Progress Administration, it was used to store weapons and vehicles during World War II, and even served for a brief time as a horseshoeing stable. After the war, the building was converted into offices, small meeting rooms, and a large hall.
For more than 50 years, the American Legion building was the center of community activity, hosting suppers, dances, class reunions, scouting troups, government meetings, and senior lunches before the Driggs Community Center was established. The hall is still the meeting place for the veterans of American Legion Post 95, and is home to the social services nonprofit Subs for Santa, local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and Sunday worship for Our Redeemer Church.
The old building is in need of repair. The estimated cost to replace the damaged roof and repaint the facade is about $80,000. At the beginning of 2022, a committee was formed to spearhead a valley-wide fundraising campaign on behalf of Post 95. Al Russo, a general contractor and the Driggs building inspector, is chairing the committee and plans to donate his services on the renovation.
“We believe our veterans and our community deserve better than a historic building with a rusty, leaking roof and cracked and damaged facade,” the committee’s website reads.
In March, the Teton County Historic Preservation Commission, a newly-formed body charged with preserving, interpreting, and reusing important and noteworthy properties in the community, wrote a letter in support of the campaign.
“As a commission, we agree that your project to improve the American Legion building is special and significant,” the letter reads.
Gary Henrie has been the commander of the Driggs American Legion Post since 2005, when he retired from his position as fire chief. As a legion member since 1958, he has only missed one veteran’s funeral in all that time.
“I’ll do it until my body gives out,” Henrie said during the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Competitive Grant awards ceremony in April. CFTV gave the American Legion a $5,000 grant to go toward repairs, and Post 95 is part of this year’s Tin Cup Giving Challenge, which opens June 1.
“Contributions to this campaign will help preserve an important piece of our community’s history,” the committee wrote in a campaign letter. “Moreover, a restored American Legion building will be a prominent, visual reminder that the people of Teton Valley honor our veterans and are grateful for their service to our country.”
Every Memorial Day since 1926, members of Post 95 have conducted services and 21-gun salutes at each of the nine local cemeteries. They also offer military honors at private memorial services for any families who request it. Post 95 serves all veterans in Teton Valley, regardless of membership; the post also pays the expenses for outstanding juniors from Teton High School to attend Boys State and Girls State in Boise, where students participate in a mock legislative session.
For information on donating, visit SaveLegionBuilding.com. Individuals who donate $500 or more may designate a veteran whom they wish to honor.
Monday, May 30: Memorial Day 21 Gun Salute Services
9:00 Felt Cemetery
9:25 Hayden Cemetery
9:45 Cache Clawson Cemetery
10:20 Alta Cemetery
10:45 Driggs Cemetery
11:10 Darby Cemetery
12:00 Bates Cemetery
12:30 Cedron Cemetery
1:00 Victor Cemetery