Back again this summer is the Hay Days celebration at the Woolstenhulme family farm on July 23. Helped on by the American Brabant Association, farmers and horse teams from all over the west will gather just south of Driggs.
The event is sure to give spectators a glance not only of vintage, non-motorized farming techniques, but also a peek at the western values that can be learned from the massive amounts of work being done.
AJ and Kortnee Woolstenhulme, who will be hosting the event, spoke about why it’s important to get a dose of perspective for everyone that’s new to the valley and could brush up a bit on its history.
“You talk to a lot of people that are moving to the valley, they are interested in living more of an agricultural-type lifestyle with more of a connection to nature and more of a connection with the earth and animals, domestic or wild. Everybody is looking for something better and we can offer a good insight to that,” said AJ.
“It’s fun to be in a position where we’re holding onto something that was sort of a cultural normal,” he continued. “We find ourselves in a position to be able to hang onto that, sometimes it feels like you’re hanging on by tooth and nail, but we still have a hold.”
AJ attested to the significance of looking past the complexities of modern life in Teton Valley.
“There is a long, long history of a very unique and special culture and it sometimes just gets overlooked in the race for the next chunk of land to develop and the next place to buy sushi and go skiing,” said AJ. “Nobody recognizes what it has been or was. We like it when people appreciate and recognize the history that is there.”
Controlling the pace of life is a big thing for the Woolstenhulmes, who use the farm to teach that.
“It takes more time to hook up a team, but sometimes doing it in a slower way you end up having a lot more quality experience. Everything is speeding up. Whether they even realize they are competing or not there is a subconscious competition going on where everyone is more, more, more, the faster we can go to push in. There’s a perception that’s where they’ll be happier,” said AJ.
Not only does that help them stay grounded and centered, but farming in the manner they do also helps them teach their kids a deeper level of gratification and success.
“We’re raising kids, not cows. All this hard work and all the things that we do towards this farm and this lifestyle, it is really to raise kids and a family that has values and work ethic and all those things that you want for your kids to be successful adults. That’s kind of why we do everything the harder way, but it’s our family,” said Kortnee.
“If you remove the family aspect from a situation like this farm, it becomes very difficult to keep everything up to speed,” said AJ. “When you have the need to work together you tend to work together. If you remove that need, you tend not to do it. When you keep those things in place that need teamwork, it promotes those family values. We’re able to raise kids that understand how to do things bigger than them, and that have the confidence to do things that are bigger than them.”
Like the children, the horses need to be taught how to use their strengths slowly and steadily.
“It’s always teaching moments with the horses and kids when they are learning to drive. It tends to slow them down and you can have those moments together instead of hurry and get this done. It’s more of a ‘it’s gonna take a while’ and everybody hopefully enjoys it,” said Kortnee.
Being the teachers, AJ and Kortnee both get to experience a particular intimacy with the horses that few riders even have the chance of getting.
“The horses definitely learn how to have a purpose. It’s a really cool thing to watch the grass grow, and then you harvest that grass, you feed that grass to an animal, you watch that animal eat and get full, then you watch the animal go to work. You see them get tired, and you put them away for the night, feed them more grass, and they are charged up again, just like a battery,” said AJ.
He subsequently remarked that he finds it humorous when individuals talk about clean energy after seeing that process.
“Everybody wants to celebrate this concept of green energy and I chuckle because it’s a bit mindless of everybody to not recognize how it was such a natural thing. Nobody talked about the problems that we talk about now when everything was horse-powered,” said AJ. “I’m not suggesting the whole world should be horsepower, but there is a huge sense of accomplishment and joy and power that can be derived from horses.”
Tapping into that joy is a special aspect of Hay Days that needs to be celebrated. The satisfaction of doing it the hard way, and taking the time to enjoy the process, is what it’s all about.
“We try to make it so that we live each day with an intentional purpose or goal. As we’ve done that, we’ve found our happiness to be a lot more wholesome and complete,” said AJ.
The horses will get to work at 9 a.m. on the 23rd, and the public is more than welcome to come and watch. After the work is all done the day will finish with a concert ($20) by western artist Dave Stamey starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Flying Horseshoe Ranch on Facebook. The event takes place at 1339 W 3000 S, Victor, ID.