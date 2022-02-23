Hangar after hangar sits at the Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport. Looking down the row, the buildings seem mesmerizingly ordinary under a gray socked-in sky.
What lies in them is far from ordinary, however. Home to countless examples of stunning aviation technology, the hangars represent a veritable Pandora’s box of aviation wonders.
Perhaps the most amazing wonder of all isn’t the fighter jets or luxury aircraft, but the one that could save your life.
Air Idaho’s AStar helicopter is the only craft qualified for the task of a medical first response on the premises.
Sporting the signature red, white, and deep blue livery, its cabin is tightly packed out with countless medical devices and equipment.
Its crew consists of three people, but on every mission, it carries one team.
Pilot Eric Krietzer, Critical Care Paramedic Kimber Dameron, and RN Heather Wilson are the team that can provide the necessary care for those in extreme, life or death peril in remote areas of the region. Mechanic Mike Carpenter is at the base to take care of the AStar’s maintenance.
At all times, they have to be ready to take off on 10 minutes’ notice.
Home in the Valley
Air Idaho, and their parent company Air Methods, landed in Driggs in 2015 when a base was commissioned here in the valley.
“You keep your fingers crossed that there is an opening at the Driggs base because it’s so beautiful and it’s such a great place to fly,” said Wilson.
Pilot Krietzer spoke to Air Idaho’s place at the Driggs airport, a small but stout aviation hotbed.
“I willingly took a transfer here from West Yellowstone because I wanted to go to Driggs,” said Krietzer. “Being out there on the ramp, right by the highway where everyone can see us, helps to illuminate us here. I’ve seen people pull off the highway to watch us take off.”
The Driggs base serves an area encompassing all of Teton County and some of Fremont, Madison, and Bonneville counties in Idaho. They will also fly to Teton and Sublette counties in Wyoming.
The differences summer and winter present both in flying and patient transfer undoubtedly have a large effect on each response.
“Being in the winter season now we deal with the weather directly,” said Krietzer. He mentioned visibility, icing, snow, and rain as main flight challenges.
Winter responses, particularly in the high country, also present the challenges of avalanches.
“We don’t want to create more avalanches or add to the confusion of it all,” said Wilson. “There are so many more moving parts with say an avalanche, there’s people searching and dogs that are there.”
Wilson told of the cold being a main difficulty when looking at the medical side of a winter response.
“Trying to keep people warm, especially if they were in an accident or have been out there a while, that makes it a lot more difficult,” said Wilson. The movement and logistics of orchestrating a response are also tougher in winter.
In the summer, temperature also presents a challenge, in a much different way.
“The thing that is often overlooked is it’s hot,” said Krietzer. “When we fly in a high altitude place like this it makes the helicopter not as easy to do some of the things that we would like to do.”
Flying in ranges like the Tetons, Big Holes, Snake Rivers, and Wind Rivers offers a rewarding, if challenging flight experience.
“Having elevation and mountains and areas that are remote, we get to do things that maybe others that don’t live in a remote area get to do,” said Dameron.
Air Idaho flies a fixed-wing aircraft out of Idaho Falls, and helicopters in Salmon, Driggs, and EIRMC in Idaho Falls. In the summer an additional helicopter is stationed in West Yellowstone.
Teton County, WY has a helicopter but is designated only for search and rescue instead of medical response. This is an important distinction in air response operations.
“We can’t call ourselves rescue, as we can’t short-haul and perform other rescue techniques,” said Wilson. “But we can call ourselves search, because if someone is lost we can go and search for them.”
Air Idaho also holds status as certified first responders, which requires a certificate from the state.
They will still coordinate with SAR and the sheriff’s office in that case, but it enables them to be the sole responders on the scene of a medical emergency.
The pilot, and crew, all have the final say on accepting calls for service as safe flying conditions are an integral part of that decision.
Having some phenomenal SAR teams to work with is something everyone on the crew can attest to. Air Idaho works closest with Teton County Idaho SAR.
“We’re all staying up to date with each other,” said Krietzer. “There are no surprises between us. We work very closely hand in hand.”
“I give them kudos one hundred percent,” said Wilson. “They are not getting paid and they do it on their own time.”
Dialed In
Air Idaho’s helicopters are all Airbus AS350 “AStars”, highly customized for the very specific job they have to do. The AStar line is the cream of the crop in high-altitude environments.
“It’s really the world’s premier aircraft for high altitude flying,” said Krietzer. “Every aircraft, the higher they go, will see decreased performance.”
Krietzer brought up an astonishing fact that puts the AStar’s performance in perspective.
“It is the only helicopter to land on Everest, it did it twice in one day,” said Krietzer.
The aircraft is not just a helicopter though, as it has every bit of medical equipment you’d find in an ER or ICU unit.
“It’s small, it’s cramped, but that’s for a reason and it just performs,” said Krietzer.
A few highlights of the equipment include a LOX liquid oxygen system, which can give patients around 450 minutes worth of oxygen. There is also a fully moveable bed that tucks in one side of the helicopter and can be swiveled out of the door.
They also carry a LUCAS device, which is a mechanical CPR machine to enable in-air resuscitation efforts. The crew is certified and equipped with night-vision goggles, which not every emergency aircraft can utilize.
Every part, down to the carabiners and brackets, must be approved by the FAA and have its weight and effect on balance accounted for.
“The lighter it can be the better it is, because weight does matter in a helicopter,” said Wilson.
A bond that can’t be broken
Also integral in the cabin is the bond shared between the three crew members.
Wilson and Dameron have been with Air Idaho for 13 years, and both started on the fixed-wing aircraft in Idaho Falls. Krietzer has been flying with Air Idaho for six years. Wilson has been at the Driggs base for seven years, Krietzer for three and a half, and Dameron for two years.
The crew essentially lives together during their downtime at the base. Wilson and Dameron are on shift for 24 hours, and Krietzer is mandated to a maximum of 12 hours as the pilot.
“You get to be a family on shift, we live together,” said Dameron. “It all comes back to how we treat each other and how we work together.”
In the air, the crew utilizes Air Medical Resource Management guidelines so communication breakdowns are avoided in such a high-stress environment.
“When we’re in the heli it’s not nurse and medic versus pilot, we have to communicate everything,” said Krietzer. “It is very much three-way communication.”
“Any one of us has the ability to say no, at any point in time,” said Dameron.
The intense focus required during a call is integral to the success of each mission.
“We are all focused on the same outcome,” said Krietzer. “Get to the patient, take care of them, be safe, get them to the hospital, and make it home safe.”
Like all first responders, trauma is an unavoidable component of the job. The only difference for Air Idaho is that they are flying thousands of feet in the air while caring for critically ill or injured patients.
The final reward for the crew doesn’t come after a successful patient delivery or a safe return to the base, but at the local grocery store or out in town when they see or hear of a patient returning to normal life.
“Of course, we don’t always have good outcomes and you do have days where you go home crying, they always affect you,” said Dameron. “But when you get to hear of or see someone in your community that you helped take care of and they’re up walking around, having a great life, that is why I go to work and get up every day.”
“We fly critically ill patients and not everyone survives,” said Wilson. “When they do, and when they have a good outcome and come home to their family, you can’t beat that feeling.”
Closing out, the Driggs crew wanted to remind everyone that is recreating and venturing out into remote areas that preparation is key to not needing Air Idaho’s services.
“Accidents are going to happen no matter how prepared you are, but dress properly for the weather,” said Dameron. “Have the supplies that are needed to be in the backcountry if that’s where you’re going and do the most to mitigate unnecessary risk.”
“It’s easy to get in over your head a little bit at a time until you’re beyond where you should be,” said Krietzer. “Let people know where you are going and stick with the plan.”