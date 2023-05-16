Snowboarders Willow Newton and Skylar Hare had their competitive seasons come to a close at the IFSA North American Freeride Championships, held on the dramatic slopes of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort near Golden, BC, Canada.
The “NorAm” is the top competition for every rider from 12-18 years old. An invite-only event, only the top-ranked junior athletes competing in the IFSA circuit compete.
Newton and Hare both joined the Grand Targhee Skier and Snowboard Foundation on skis from around age seven or eight. It’s only been in recent years they switched their skis in for a snowboard.
Both young ladies participated in the IFSA competition circuit throughout this year, which led them to qualify and be selected for the final competition in the female snowboarding bracket for each of their age groups.
“It’s great to get the kids out of the valley to experience new places and to meet new snowboarders, and new people,” said GTSSF Coach Mark Paglierani.
Currently GTSSF is working to mold their program, as well as their association with IFSA, to adapt to a sharp rise in participation. Paglierani emphasized that there needs to be time set aside to let it grow and develop naturally.
“We are doing this for the kids so they can have positive experiences in snow sports,” said Paglierani. “We are all a community and contributing to the experience for the kids of the community.”
Newton and Hare, in their success, have paved a new path for girls to get into the snowboarding world. Both ladies trained all season together, spending the half-days on Tuesdays and Saturdays videoing each other’s technique.
They both traveled several weekends around the west with their families this winter, looking for competition to better their sport and style. According to the 2023 IFSA Junior Series Athlete Handbook, participants are judged in five categories: line choice; control; fluidity; technique; style & energy.
“We really worked on overcoming different conditions and adaptability,” said Paglierani. “Every competition had different snow and different competition; sometimes these girls were their only competitors, and it was hard to progress with things changing.”
Newton spent about half her life skiing the slopes in Park City, Utah with her parents. Snowsports have always been a family ordeal, and around 2016, the Newtons made the move to come up here “for skiing” as Newton said with a telltale grin.
Around four or five seasons ago, Newton decided she would try snowboarding. Because no one in her immediate circle snowboarded with GTSSF, she found herself slipping down the mountain trying to pick it up from younger kids.
After joining the IFSA youth program, Newton decided to compete in freeriding as the only female snowboarder from Teton Valley. One competition led to another, and another… And another.
Five competitions later, her point total led her to qualify and be selected for a spot at the championship competition last year.
“I like the harder lines because no one does them. They have all the little stuff you have to wiggle into, and it’s way more fun and less risky,” Newton said.“It’s all about having fun. If you are having a good time, the judges will see that, and you’ll be rewarded for it.”
Newton competed in nine competitions this year, anywhere from Palisades Tahoe to Big Sky. Those events led her to the championship competition where she finished in fifth place for her age group, competing against some intimidating snowboarders a couple of years older than her.
“I want to go far with this,” said Newton. “I want to take it as far as I can. I just like snowboarding.”
Newton and Hare maintain a solid friendship, bonding over the shared experience of switching to snowboarding. In fact, Newton was the one to offer “Sky” her first ride on a board.
Hare worked her way down the mountain, tuning into already attained skateboarding experience. The next year, she decided to join the GTSSF team again, but handed in her skis for a board permanently.
“(New GTSSF Executive Director) Gary McKenzie gave Sky a wild card, posing the opportunity to compete in IFSA to her. She decided to snowboard,” said Paglierani.
Hare’s strong point became her fluidity; she can fluently navigate steep slopes without breaking a sweat. That flow showed as she took third place in her age group, a remarkable feat her first year of competition.
Skylar’s mom, Melissa Hare, highlighted how adaptable Skylar can be, stating that one day she’ll take off out the door with her skis to join her friends and the next, she’s on snowboard wiggling down the hill.
Skylar says it helps her recenter and refocus when snowboarding isn’t working for her on a certain day. One of the most important lessons she took away from the season was to take what didn’t go well and better yourself because of it.
“Just keep on going forward. You gotta keep on going,” said Hare.
Those values propelled Hare to a 3rd place finish in her age division in Kicking Horse.
Besides the fierce dynamic duo of Newton and Hare, 12 year old Conley Rockefeller also had a great season, ending the year ranked first in the USASA (United States Amatuer Snowboard Assosciation) Big Mountain West division for boys 11-12 years old.
Rockefeller also finished 19th at USASA nationals, held at Copper Mountain, CO.
Around the time of his second lap around the sun, Rockefeller already had a board strapped to his feet. Conley’s mother Mandy took up the sport in college and hoped her children would love the sport as much as she does.
She lucked out.
By the time Conley reached 6 years old he was involved with GTSSF and trying out all the different types of riding one can find on the mountain and exploring new competition.
Now in sixth grade, Rockefeller competes in several different events in snowboarding such as boardercross, rail jams and slopestyle.
”I don't think that I would have been able to make it to Nationals without my coach, Josh; he was a boardercross racer when he was younger, and he told me all the strategies he used,” said Rockefeller. “We just keep practicing and don’t give up just because you can’t do something you have to keep going,” said Rockefeller.
“He meets and exceeds the goals, and he’s really supportive of his teammates when we go places,” said Mandy Rockefeller.
Nearly every athlete, parent, and coach emphasized how neat the competitions are and savored the opportunity to have kids in the community.
The ability to participate in a program that gets them on the mountain and outside is viewed as an additional facet of life they can tune into to develop skills that go beyond the sport.
“At the end of the day, it's amazing that they have provided this opportunity for people in our community to be part of something really cool,” said Melissa Hare. “Going above and beyond and to get that affiliation with IFSA is pretty remarkable. I can't speak highly enough about the coaches, their dedication to the kids, and their efforts because they come in very experienced. They've taught Skyler a lot of skills. I think it builds her character, builds her self esteem, and builds her confidence, which is huge. Kids need that.”
“Those are all life lessons for the kids. You want them to realize those things on their own, to steer them in the right direction to make solid decisions for the future,” said Paglierani.
