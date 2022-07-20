As a part of Tin Cup festivities, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley recognized Greg Meyers as its 2022 Dawn Banks Nonprofit Leadership Award winner.
The award was created in 2017 in memory of Dawn Banks, an engaged member of the local nonprofit community and former program director for the CFTV.
Meyers began serving as executive director of Teton Arts around 2017, after spending solid time as a teacher, studio technician, and program manager.
He was caught off guard by the award, stating that “It came as a complete surprise.” He tried to sum up a wide variety of emotions when explaining the personal significance of the award.
“It feels awesome, It’s humbling, and it also is validating,” said Meyers. “It is really nice to slow down and realize where we were seven years ago and where we are now and how different that is and taking some ownership for that is really good and special.”
Calling Meyers personally invested is, by all means, an understatement of his efforts.
“I’ve kind of poured everything I have into the job since starting. Often to my own detriment, neglecting other parts of life, or just struggling with being in balance while giving so much heartfelt energy to a project that is full of challenges and the stress of not always having funding,” said Meyers.
The Community Foundation of Teton Valley was happy to give the award to an exemplary community leader.
“Greg’s leadership has been an example of passion and perseverance for other nonprofit leaders,” said the CFTV in a press release. “The Community Foundation of Teton Valley applauds Greg’s passion, commitment, and collaboration. His dedication has grown Teton Arts into a truly community-spirited organization that helps people and creates art for all.”
One of the hallmarks of Meyers’ tenure is being named a recipient of a $100,000 grant award from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2022. Those funds are to be used specifically to help with payroll expenses and will be distributed over two years.
“It is absolutely huge,” said Meyers of the grant. “With that cash, I get to operate the organization without worrying about the bottom line and, quite frankly, not worry about running out of money during the course of the year.”
Those monies also help instill a state of sustainability and security for both Teton Arts and Meyers.
“It takes that monthly cash flow stress off which is huge and the whole time as we’ve been growing things the growth has been good but with growing programs, it also means we have to grow our staff outputs and expenses,” said Meyers. “My job feels sustainable for me personally as something I can keep doing and not be like ‘I have to give it my all’ and ‘at some point I’m going to burnout and quit’ which is so common in nonprofits.”
Meyers has seen not only growth in Teton Arts, but also in himself since beginning his tenure.
“Working and running this nonprofit has created some of the biggest challenges that I’ve ever faced. I all of a sudden find that I’m running an organization where if I don’t balance the budget it’s not just my paycheck but it’s someone else’s paycheck that is supporting kids and a family,” said Meyers.
Meyers is particularly thankful not only for his co-workers but also for the community of nonprofit leaders in Teton Valley.
“I can lean on these other EDs that are going through similar struggles not only as a support system but they are also all inspiring,” said Meyers. “To be picked amongst the best of them is nothing short of a total honor.”
Coming off the award, Meyers is looking forward to growing the proverbial snowball of nonprofit revenue and self-investment.
“As people grow and more things continue to change, we can offer more things and this is really a growing snowball of offering more diverse programs and having more people engaged and being able to offer even more as things grow,” Meyers said.