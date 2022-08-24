What is the most important role someone can have in local government?
There are a host of titles that come to mind. Each holds a responsibility that is crucial to our valley. These duties are intertwined with one another, and the job each person does correlates directly to the successes of Teton County, Idaho.
What holds all of us who live here together?
It isn’t any one public official or person. It’s the everyday tax-paying citizen.
Without them, we wouldn’t have essential services such as a sheriff’s office or a fire department. Roads would vanish, trash couldn’t be disposed of properly, and there wouldn’t be any leaders to govern this land.
Since 2001, Maureen Green’s livelihood has been funded by our people. Beginning in the clerk’s office, Green carved out a career of over 20 years of serving the people of our county. And she isn’t done yet.
Poking some jest at the current chief deputy treasurer, some in the courthouse asked her if this was going to be a farewell article.
“That is not what this is, I am still working and I hope to work a little bit longer,” said Green after a laugh.
The treasurer’s office is responsible for all of the county’s funds, reconciles accounts, collects and administers taxes, and keeps track of how much money the county has.
Green has been working in the treasury department since 2009 and has served under three different county treasurers. Her main duty is to assist the treasurer in the duties of the office. While each treasurer goes about the job a little differently, the same tasks remain.
“The same basic job has to be done. Everybody does it differently, they do their own procedures to reconcile and do different things. Everybody does things differently and I am kind of the old person there,” said Green with another laugh. “I was told once I have a hard time with change, and I do agree to that, but I am willing to change and do whatever the treasurer needs done or in the different ways they do it,” said Green.
A key to a successful department is easygoing and ideal working relationships, especially with each treasurer that comes and goes.
“We’re all friends and everyone wants everyone to succeed. I feel like with me, I am happy that someone else has that responsibility. I am happy that Liz (Card, county treasurer) is over me, she is very easy to work with and helpful and I am happy to teach her anything that I know. It all builds on that,” said Green.
Green has also worked with past treasurers Bev Palm and Bonnie Hatch. Green was in office for the end of the tenure of Hatch, who notably exemplified how important it is to have a great relationship with the public.
Remembering Hatch’s 28-year tenure as treasurer, Green recalled a moniker that a gentleman had greeted Hatch jokingly, but warmly with.
“She was friendly with everybody. She had a joke with a gentleman where he would come in and say, ‘Oh Bonnie, Death, and Taxes.’ That’s you.” said Green with a smile and a glisten in her eye. “She just really had a good relationship with people in the valley.”
Even though the growth the county has seen since Hatch’s time brings new and unfamiliar faces, the tradition of kindness lives on with Green.
“It used to be you knew everyone that came in, you still try to have that friendly face even though you don’t recognize all the names. You try to get to know the people but it has definitely changed. You still try to be friendly,” said Green.
Something both Green and Hatch disliked about the job is locating and working with delinquent taxpayers. Green learned from Hatch to be friendly and understanding while teaching them why taxes are important and where that money is applied.
“A lot of it is just to be friendly and to explain to them if they are delinquent or whatever the reason we can’t take it off or let me show you where your tax money is applied or anything that we can do to be their friend,” said Green.
Beyond dealing with delinquent taxpayers, that legacy of kindness has influenced every department in the courthouse.
“When you talk about my responsibility with elected officials, this thought, we rise by lifting others, I know my place and I try not to step on anyone’s toes and I am happy to teach and show different ways. I am happy to learn and do whatever I am asked to do,” said Green. “We have worked well together, especially with the different departments.”
Green shared a heartwarming anecdote of a note that was left on her car after a particularly tough day. She has kept the note in a special plastic bag since she found it.
“It is enjoyable to come to work, it really is,” said Green as she retrieved the note. “I haven’t been able to find out who in the courthouse wrote that note, and that’s just how it is. Everyone in here I feel like is my friend. I am happy to come to work.” said Green.
Green savors the values that come with public service.
“I think honesty, and you have to learn to keep things inside. You don’t always want to voice your opinion and some things you just have to put your head down. Like I was saying about change, I’d just have to realize that things are different now. Honesty, integrity, putting in a full day’s work for a full day’s pay, and doing my best,” said Green.
Those values are ultimately what enable Green to live in and give back to the beautiful place that is Teton Valley.
“I am very blessed and have really been blessed with good pay, good friends, and good work. I have had the people on my mind that I started with and what a difference they made in my life. Hopefully, I can make a difference in someone else’s life and make it easier for them to start anew,” Green concluded.