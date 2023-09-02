...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Idaho, including the
following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial
Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear
Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and
Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tomorrow a slow moving upper level low system and associated
cold front will start moving through the area. There will be
ample monsoon moisture with precipitable water amounts
between 0.8 and 1.25 inches. Strongest rain rates will be
associated with thunderstorms along the cold front boundary
moving through late afternoon Sunday into early Monday
morning. Rainfall will continue through early Monday
afternoon but rain rates do not look to be as high.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
