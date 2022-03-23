At its March 14 meeting, the Driggs Airport Board received the final regularly scheduled update on the Jackson Hole Airport closure from Teton Aviation manager Peter Kline.
The closure, which will run from April 11 until a projected reopening date of July 1, will significantly increase private and general aviation traffic as it is steered away from Jackson.
While Idaho Falls is expected to take the brunt of commercial traffic, aircraft such as chartered and private jets along with smaller general aviation aircraft will land closest to Jackson, at the Driggs Reed Memorial Airport.
“We gotta spool up, and then spool back down,” said Kline of the closure. “This is nothing that anybody chose, but there is no way to stop it because we are uncontrolled. They are coming, so it’s a matter of how we are going to best take care of them.”
Driggs is an uncontrolled airport, which means it does not have its own air traffic control tower. Therefore, the traffic is limited almost solely by demand (pilots flying in) and what the airport’s infrastructure can handle.
The only two methods that the airport can use to regulate traffic are through a ramp parking reservation system and deterring traffic through increasing landing fees.
“We set up a reservation system, and will be requiring what’s called a slot reservation, also called a PPR (prior permission required),” said Kline. There will also be a NOTAM (Notices to Airmen) out to any aircraft flying to Driggs that will tell them to contact us, Teton Aviation, to get a PPR to access the ramp.”
Unless pilots have a private hangar or are not planning on using the general aviation ramp, those slots will be the only place to accommodate planes. All planes that do not have a hangar will be allowed an hour and a half on the ramp.
“My biggest concern was being able to control traffic coming in because we’re limited on-ramp. In looking at the ramp and talking we decided how many aircraft we can properly accommodate per hour and a half period,” said Kline.
The airport can fit a maximum of three large aircraft, four medium aircraft, and four smaller aircraft at any given time into these 90-minute slots.
“That’s what we could handle on the ramp, but optimally we’d like to see seven or eight slots in a 1.5-hour period,” said Kline. “I will try to spread everyone out through the day so that one period isn’t busier than another. We can just push aircraft to the time of day that we have more openings.”
“With the reservation schedule that we’re setting up, that’s the only way we can handle it and smooth it out, and avoid 10 or 12 aircraft dropping in during an hour,” he added.
The PPR procedure is commonplace for airports that accommodate events that have a particularly big draw to non-commercial aviation traffic such as golf tournaments and the Super Bowl.
“Really, the PPR is our trigger or mechanism to make sure we have orderly and contained surge periods,” said airport board chair Don Moseley.
Increasing landing fees will be a financial boon for the city-owned airport, especially considering private flights.
“There is an opportunity on the heavier aircraft to jack up the landing fee and for the city to make more money, but money isn’t going to deter somebody that is coming in on those larger planes,” said Kline. “Where it would deter someone is in those smaller aircraft and the private charter operators will be deterred but with the big guys, you can slap on whatever landing fee you want.”
{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}In a press release {/span}{a class=”editor-rtfLink” href=”https://driggsairport.org/news/jac-closing” target=”_blank”}{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”}published{/span}{/a}{span data-preserver-spaces=”true”} on February 25, the city announced that it had introduced a landing fee for aircraft that weigh over 9,000 pounds. The cost depends on whether aircraft are flying in during the day or at night. {/span}
The night fee will apply from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The charge will be $8 per 1,000 pounds during those hours. During the day, it will be $5 per 1,000 pounds.
Kline also completed a meeting with federal aviation authorities in Salt Lake City, which is the air traffic control center for the region.
“The objective is that we don’t overwhelm the airspace,” said Kline. “The fact that it’s uncontrolled airspace makes it pretty much impossible.”
The SLC Air Traffic Control Center will be the only resource Driggs can utilize for in-air authority-pilot communication.
“I’ll be communicating to them (SLC ATC) on the days that we’re looking like we’re going to reach capacity. Every night, the night before the next day, I’ll be sending them our schedule so they can be aware. What they’re going to have to do is they will have to space traffic out,” said Kline.
“They might need to slow airplanes down or stack them on a hold, or they might not even release them from where they are coming from. It will be a continuous conversation with them when things are busy,” he added.
Infrastructure
The airport will also see increases and improvements in infrastructure to help serve the increased traffic. New fuel trucks and a bigger above-ground fuel tank will supplement the current aviation infrastructure.
“We’ve had equipment on order for the last year,” said Kline. “I have new, bigger fuel trucks coming, and fuel capacity has been increased by 60% to 12,500 gallons.”
The airport will also double its staffing during the peak period of the closure, which is expected in May or June.
“The faucet isn’t just going to turn on April 11, I assume we’ll see more business in April than last year but we’re looking at depending on the weather either early May or June to be the busiest,” said Kline. “Staff will be doubled during this period, and By the time we hit the busy time we will be geared up for it.”
Community Effects
While the majority of the airport board’s concern lies within airport boundaries, there is a concerted effort to make the community aware of what they are facing.
In addition to local costs for local pilots due to demand, there will be increased activity on the runway and in the skies above the airport.
One contentious topic that is sure to be of concern to residents is noise. Kline said this issue will be unavoidable, but stressed the airport will keep on doing its best to notify pilots of standard noise abatement procedures.
“You’re going to have an increase in traffic, and there’s no question you’re going to notice that,” said Kline. “They will be following the same procedures as all the other aircraft. It will still be the standard entry procedure.”
The increase will not only be seen in the number of planes landing and taking off, but also traffic traveling through Teton Valley.
“There will be a lot more traffic through town, there will be a lot more people in stores, and restaurants and all that sort of stuff. Everyone is going to be coming through the valley,” said Kline.
Kline stressed that while this period will be hectic, it will not last as the airport and Teton Aviation will be doing their best to mitigate the effects while Jackson is closed.
“This is an event that won’t happen again. Jackson will not be closing for this long a period again, this is a pretty big deal for them to shut down 100% for three months,” said Kline. “We are trying to serve both communities on both sides of the Pass, and we are trying to do our best, and there will be an end to the business. They may become frustrated and see this as a new normal, but it won’t be a new normal.”
For more information, visit tetonaviation.com/jacclosure.