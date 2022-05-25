Fall River Electric hosted around 180 Teton Middle School students at their Ashton headquarters to share electric safety tips and a visit to the Chester Dam last Wednesday.
The visit provided students with the opportunity to learn not only what to do if there is an electrical incident, but also to share insights on how most of their power is generated. May is also electrical safety month, which tied in well with the lessons that they learned.
Jennie Beach, a 7th-grade teacher at TMS, organized the field trip with help from Fall River and spoke about how important is it to venture out of the classroom while learning.
TMS runs a program called 4+1 that prioritizes hands-on learning opportunities such as the visit.
“We have a program called 4+1, where there are four uninterrupted days of education plus one what we call a disruptive day of education, so it is that we believe that great education comes in and out of classrooms,” said Beach.
Fall River marketing and public relations manager Ted Austin shared why it is important for the students to brush up on electrical safety.
“It is important to start at a younger age,” said Austin. “It’s vital in the sense that these kids are inquisitive and very smart. A lot of times the information that we can share with them in being safe around electricity are things they can share in their household whether it be their parents or younger and older siblings. Things like seeing a low-hanging power line or a downed powerline, what are they supposed to do? What if they get into a vehicle accident that hits a power pole or has a powerline on the vehicle. It is important to start at a younger age.”
Over 1,000 students across Fall River’s service territory have seen an electrical safety demonstration this year, which Austin views as an integral part of FRE’s commitment to the community that enables them to operate.
“Because we are owned and controlled through our board of directors via our members, it’s significantly important to us to be involved in the community as much as we can. Our employees and board of directors live in the communities we serve so it’s all about being a part of the community,” said Austin.
Beach and Austin both agreed that it is important for younger students to be exposed to what might become a career.
“We do a lot of stuff here that encourages that. We have things like carpentry classes and small engines classes, there are a bunch of hands-on things, engaging skill-based learning, not necessarily book-based learning that does support jobs and career exploration. It is incredibly important even at a young age just to find out what you enjoy to do,” said Beach.
“When the kids come to the electrical safety demonstrations at any of our offices we talk about them getting a career if they like the outdoors, and they like helping people, there is a career path to become a lineman and the other career opportunities that exist at the co-op,” said Austin.