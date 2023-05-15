Jeffery Wilkes

Ex-Teton High School Wrestling Coach and Physical Education Teacher Jeffery Wilkes entered a plea agreement with the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Monday, May 15th, with the intent to plead guilty to charges of Injury to Child, a felony, and misdemeanor Sexual Battery, according to public records.

Wilkes was originally indicted by a grand jury last November on two counts of felony Sexual Battery of a Minor.

