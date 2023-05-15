Ex-Teton High School Wrestling Coach and Physical Education Teacher Jeffery Wilkes entered a plea agreement with the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Monday, May 15th, with the intent to plead guilty to charges of Injury to Child, a felony, and misdemeanor Sexual Battery, according to public records.
Wilkes was originally indicted by a grand jury last November on two counts of felony Sexual Battery of a Minor.
The felony Injury to Child charge is punishable “by imprisonment in the county jail not exceeding one (1) year, or in the state prison for not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years,” according to Idaho State Statute 18-1501. The charge also carries a maximum $50,000 fine.
The sexual battery misdemeanor is punishable by “up to one (1) year in jail, or a fine of up to two thousand dollars ($2,000), or both,” according to Idaho State Statute 18-924.
The charges result from two incidents that occurred in 2017, one on THS premises and one that occurred over text messaging, according to a Teton County Idaho Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Press Release at the time of indictment last November.
A press release was given to the TVN by the Teton County Idaho Prosecuting Attoney’s Office just before 3:30 on Monday afternoon:
Today, May 15, 2023, former Teton High School teacher and coach Jeffrey Wilkes entered a plea agreement with the State of Idaho in Teton County criminal case CR41-22-1141 stemming from alleged misconduct toward a female student in 2017.1
Pursuant to the Plea Agreement, Wilkes will plead guilty to the charges of Injury to Child, a felony offense under Idaho Code § 18-1501(1), and Sexual Battery, a misdemeanor offense under Idaho Code § 18-924. The maximum penalty for felony Injury to Child is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty for misdemeanor Sexual Battery is 1 year incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Per the terms of the plea agreement, Wilkes agrees to refrain from working or volunteering as a coach or teacher or otherwise having any unsupervised contact with juveniles. He agrees that the Court’s no-contact order prohibiting him from having any contact with his victim shall remain in place, and he agrees to complete all treatment recommended in a psychosexual examination conducted in April 2023.
Counsel for the State and the Defendant have asked the court to set a change-of-plea hearing at the next possible District Court date, which is anticipated to be in early June of 2023. An amended criminal information will be filed following Wilkes’s guilty pleas.
