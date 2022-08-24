Tentatively scheduled to open next year, East Idaho Credit Union is set to establish a new branch in Driggs.
While the project is currently in the permitting phases of development, chief marketing officer Steven Foster stated that “hopefully we’ll be able to break ground in the next month or two.”
A project rendering shows the location to be on the lot just north of the Basin Travel Stop located by the airport along Highway 33.
“Assuming we can get all the cement poured for the foundation before it gets too cold, we’ll be able to open this coming year,” said Foster.
EICU was founded in 1935 in Idaho Falls. The Driggs location would add to a regional presence that includes branches in Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ammon, Pocatello, and Idaho Falls. It would be the first credit union in Teton Valley.
“One of the things we were really looking for and was interesting about Driggs, is there are no credit unions in Driggs,” said Foster. “Our mission aligns nicely with the local culture in Driggs which is a lot different than most of Idaho. Your focus on small businesses and keeping things local fit really well into our mission.”
It would also make their services more accessible to EICU customers that live in Teton Valley.
“We realized gosh, there is a lot of good we could do in that market being the only credit union for starters and being able to put a financial resource in place for a lot of your residents that are already using us. We can be a lot more convenient for them,” said Foster.
Foster and EICU visited Driggs recently, talking with city officials including Driggs Mayor August Christensen. In those conversations, EICU touched on how their presence can assist the city in affordable housing efforts.
“I was meeting with the mayor this past Friday and one of the things that she, August, is focused on is affordable housing for residents of Driggs. That is something that we can actually help with. We are partnering with the city to help alleviate some of the struggles with affordable housing in the area as well as trying to keep the local aspects of your community and economy,” said Foster.
”EICU has shared they are interested in our community’s needs and are hoping to pitch in and make a difference,” said Christensen.
Credit unions differ from other financial institutions in that they are not-for-profit; the profits generated from interest fees and account fees go back to members through the products they offer. Traditional banks pass those profits on to their shareholders and investors.
“A lot of people when they hear credit union think oh, they’re nice people who do car loans. That is true, but what they probably don’t know is that we’re a full-service financial institution. Basically, anything that you need to do that you’re doing at one of the national banks that are living in Driggs you can do with us and we’re just as technically enabled,” said Foster.
EICU will also be a headline sponsor of the Teton Valley Block Party, set for Sept. 10 from 1-9 p.m. at Grand Teton Brewing Company in Victor.
“Because we are focused on the community we wanted to support the community in ways we felt are meaningful. When the brewery approached us with this event we felt this was a meaningful way we could support the Driggs area,” said Foster.
The event, meant to be a wide-ranging celebration of the community, will also feature a host of representatives from area nonprofits.
“I think it is good for the whole community and the nonprofits that are engaged with it. It is a really nice way to raise awareness for the different causes of these nonprofits and to be able to have a little fun while we’re at it,” said Foster.
Tickets for the Teton Valley Block Party can be purchased at grandtetonbrewing.com or on-site the day of the event.