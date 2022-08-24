Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 12.28.47 PM.png

The East Idaho Credit Union will be opening a branch north of Driggs. The project is currently in the permitting process and EICU hopes to have the foundation installed before winter. 

 Courtesy Image/East Idaho Credit Union

Tentatively scheduled to open next year, East Idaho Credit Union is set to establish a new branch in Driggs.

While the project is currently in the permitting phases of development, chief marketing officer Steven Foster stated that “hopefully we’ll be able to break ground in the next month or two.”