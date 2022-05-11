Earthfire Institute wildlife sanctuary and retreat center has received a significant charitable bequest that will allow the nonprofit to begin construction on a multi-year sanctuary expansion project. The gift is from Alta resident Marilyn Paine, a supporter of Earthfire for over 20 years along with her late husband Derrick.
After a prolonged battle with cancer, Marilyn passed away in November 2021, three weeks after her final visit to Earthfire, leaving her two homes and an investment portfolio to the organization.
“Her confidence in our mission to share the wonder of wild animals and preserve wildlandshas moved me to tears,” said Susan Eirich, Executive Director and Founder.
“She’s made it possible for our nonprofit to bring our dreams closer to fulfillment, and the result will bring more joy for our bears as well as creating a unique regional asset. Our animals - including cougars, wolves, bison, foxes - represent species native to the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem.”
Earthfire leadership anticipates more capacity for outreach, educational events and retreats at their Tetonia location with the planned improvements.
“Unlike zoos or animal attraction businesses, we’re not open to the general public. Instead, we offer limited visits and retreats that support reawakening our bonds with wilderness,” Susan said. “Our animals are emissaries, able to touch our hearts and in turn, lead us to act on their behalf. It’s our goal to thoughtfully rebuild our entire sanctuary and reintroduce native plants throughout our land.”
Estimated costs to complete this multi-phase project are approximately $13M.
Susan has pioneered a trademarked approach toward conservation called Reconnection Ecology®, a framework that encourages and facilitates a deep, visceral connection with wildlife that leads to action on behalf of a thriving Earth.
This philosophy is illustrated in a recent fundraising campaign. Earthfire received over $500,000 to secure the purchase and preservation of 120 acres within the endangered South Leigh Creek migration corridor that runs east to west through Teton Valley, Idaho. Although this is a small portion of the corridor, Susan emphasized that it’s an example of the nonprofit’s supporters
acting on their palpable connection with wildlife. Over two-thirds of the contributions came from donors outside of Teton Valley.
“Ongoing threats to wildlife won’t end until we learn to see ourselves as part of nature, and not separate from it. We simply can’t live without each other,” adds Ann Loyola, Assistant Director.
Over the decades, Marilyn had visited frequently and although she loved all of the animals, she had a special place in her heart for bears. In her bequest, she asked that all monies received from the sale of her homes be used to fund Earthfire’s proposed state-of-the-art bear habitats, plans for which she was able to review and comment on near the start of the design phase.
The bear gardens will encompass approximately four acres and will feature waterfalls, streams, and play areas along with sheltered enclosures. The project is divided into three phases over the next 2 - 3 years and is expected to cost close to $8 million to complete. The overall garden area will be named “The Marilyn Paine Memorial Bear Gardens.”
Earthfire is also a certified wildlife rehabilitation center caring for orphaned or injured small mammals until they are recovered and then released back into the wild. Additionally, they provide beaver relocation ponds in partnership with Idaho Fish & Game repopulation projects.