Driggs’ water drinking water facilities are set to be expanded due to concerns over a growing population and subsequent increase in development.
Keller Associates, an Idaho Falls-based engineering firm, presented a 20-year water facility planning update to council at its December 6th meeting.
The study, based on a 3.1% average annual growth rate, aimed to “maintain and improve the health, sanitation, and security of Driggs’ water system,” according to Keller project manager Riley Bradshaw.
The study was fast-tracked by Keller, much to the delight of Driggs Public Works' Director Jay Mazalewski.
“I’d like to give Keller Associates kudos for getting this done. This is normally a year, year plus process, and we started this basically last spring,” said Mazalewski. “They really went to town on this one.”
The presentation from Keller comes after many recent discussions concerning the possible contamination of a city water source spring east of Alta at the mouth of Teton Canyon. Groundwater had been leaking into the spring, which raised the concern, even though no contamination had been found.
At the time last spring, public works faced the difficult decision of having to shut the spring off or issue a boil water advisory. Driggs chose the former.
The spring was one of a few main focuses of the study presented on Dec. 6th. On the day of the council meeting, Keller had just finished running a repeat of the test that had originally discovered the groundwater leakage.
“The reason we’re deploying that now is because, in October, the city had a contractor come in and get rid of all the standing surface water, re-graded a bunch of things, and really just improved the physical condition of the site. This test that’s being run now will provide some real insight into how influential that piece of it was,” said Bradshaw.
Bradshaw also mentioned the re-grading work as something that if successful, would affect the planning of the drinking water facility.
“That’s going to help weigh in on which solutions we decide to pursue further moving forward,” said Bradshaw.
The samples were taken from the spring and sent out of state, and results should be available in “a few weeks” according to Bradshaw.
"We’re hoping within another month or two we’ll have some more information for you guys in terms of what we think the direction for the spring is. We’re hoping within another month or two we’ll have some more information for you guys in terms of what we think the direction for the spring is,” said Bradshaw.
The spring is just one component of sourcing water for Driggs, with the city’s current facilities consisting of two water storage tanks (one million gallon tank, and one 300k gallon tank), seven wells, and one spring over 3 water pressure zones.
Based on the 3.1% population growth estimate, Bradshaw told of when the city’s water system will reach capacity. Capacity is based on a unit called an Equivalent Dwelling Unit (EDU) which represents the “equivalent usage of a single-family home” according to Bradshaw.
“2027 is when we would expect to run out of our remaining supply EDUs, our well capacity. When we hit 2029, we hit the limits of our water rights and our remaining storage capacity. So within the next 5 to 10 years, we need to be building new infrastructure to help accommodate growth,” said Bradshaw.
Keller gave direction to the council in the form of 3 choices for Driggs to base their decision around.
Alternative one would see two new Zone 1 (the area containing most of Driggs) wells.
Alternative two would see one Zone 1 well installed, one half-million gallon tank (or potentially larger, up to .8 million gallons) added to the site of the existing 300k gallon tank, and 1.7 miles of new water transmission lines to pump water into Zone 1.
Alternative 3 would add one million-gallon tank, one new well, and a booster station to Zone 1.
Alternative two was recommended by Keller due to its ability to maximize the current 300k-gallon tank site.
“We are recommending alternative two because it is going to be the least impactful for city staff in terms of manning these facilities,” said Bradshaw. “Alternative one you have two new sites that you have to maintain and keep track of. Alternative two we’re simply adding infrastructure to our existing tank site, and building the new well, it’s really just that the new well that’s going to require operator maintenance. We like it from that standpoint. We also like it from the standpoint of it minimizes the amount of additional water rights that are going to be needed.”
Alternative three has the highest cost to the city in terms of installation, staff maintenance, and obtaining additional water rights.
The alternative two choice will supplant $2.3 million worth of “Priority 1” planned improvements, those being an added upper zone (Zone 3) booster station, a well optimization and rate study, pressure-reducing valve improvements, spring improvements, and replacement water lines on 3rd and 4th St.
Funding is almost completely acquired for these projects.
“The projects we’re pursuing immediately are about 2.3 million, and that number is intentional in terms of the projects selected for the priority one projects, because we currently have about $1.8 million in grants secured and anticipate we hold another half million dollars in block grant that would add to that and bring us to $2.3 million, which is what we’re targeting for these preliminary priority one projects,” said Bradshaw.
All projects of the capital improvement plan, after subtracting the costs of the priority one projects, will cost just shy of $14.5 million. Funding has not been explicitly approved or obtained for any of those remaining capital improvement plan projects.
City council unanimously supported giving direction to Keller to start planning Alternative 2’s implementation. The recommendation puts the .5 million gallon tank, one added well, and new water transmission lines on track for completion sometime in 2026 according to Bradshaw’s presentation.
The selection is a part of the study approval process through the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, stated public works director Mazalewski.
“They need to see that we looked at multiple options for addressing our needs and the one that’s in the best interest of the city. (This is) the final piece we need tonight moving forward,” said Mazalewski.
Mazalewski also mentioned that “various funding applications are in progress.”
“We have a certain amount of money that’s available now, and our next steps immediately will be working on that booster station to help mitigate the boil order potential in the spring,” said Mazalewski.
