The Downtown Driggs Association will once again be putting on Driggs’ renowned Snowscapes competition, and unlike recent years, will be back to a full slate of events.
Driggs’ most unique winter event will kick off with sculpting beginning on January 16th, with work days going until January 20th.
The sculptures created by both regional and local teams will be judged by a panel including Mayor August Christensen, artist Jason Borbet, and others.
Saturday, January 21st will see a whole slate of events including the opening of Kids’ voting and People’s choice during the Driggs community block party where the awards ceremony will take place, nonprofits and vendors will be handing out treats, and hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.
New for this year there will also be an additional quick sculpt competition, where individual competitors will have an hour to create a smaller sculpture that will then be judged separately from the main competition.
Upon the conclusion of the event the DDA will be hosting a celebration, the “Let it Glow” Snowball to be held at Victor’s West Side Yard from 6:30-10 pm on the 21st.
During the Snowball, there will be a costume contest, live music from Jackson 6, a snowscapes photo booth, firepits and games, and signature cocktails from Grand Teton Distillery.
Speaking to how nice it is to have the expanded, full slate of events back, DDA Executive Director Lisa Simmons pointed towards how much this event means to the local community.
“During the darkest times of the year, it offers an opportunity to be inspired, to smile,” said Simmons. “It’s a form of civic identity, civic pride.”
2021’s Snowscapes, without any in-person gatherings, still drew nearly 4000 visitors to the sculptures over the time they were up. Simmons is stoked for seeing what being back in a regular year and adding some new components to the event will bring.
“Adding elements to the Saturday event and encouraging people to come together in this place and experience our excitement and community connections on Driggs’ Plaza come together is a really beautiful thing,” said Simmons.
Art, especially in such a unique style, is bound to bring people together and foster a sense of wonder in those viewing the works. Teams will be coming from Laramie, WY, St. Maries, ID, and other locales across the region.
There will also be student teams from Teton Middle School and South Fremont High School putting up non-competitive sculptures at Driggs City Plaza.
“Art can bring people together and this is such an incredibly unique art form and seeing the kids come up, mouths open, staring up at these snow sculptures, it’s beautiful,” said Simmons.
The quick sculpt competition should bring a new and exciting sense of competition to the event according to Simmons.
“I think it will be that way,” said Simmons. “Typically they work in teams, right? So this is a way for them to have their individual sort of style and energy come out.”
This is Simmons’ first snowscapes event as Executive Director, and she is very happy with the renderings of sculptures teams have been submitting in the lead-up to the competition.
“I can’t spoil anything, but wow, they are incredible,” said Simmons. “I was blown away, so I am thrilled to see them take shape.”
At the end of the day, Simmons touched on Snowscapes’ function in the local community and how it helps support local businesses.
“It’s a nice catalyst for community connections,” said Simmons. “For the Teton Valley-wide community, it is an opportunity for connections. These arts and culture events that we offer in turn provide economic support for our local businesses. We have thousands of people coming to visit and see these events. So this is an event and, like many of our other events that we offer, it directly supports our local community in many ways.”
Tickets for the “Let it Glow” snowball can be purchased online at Downtowndriggs.org. The cost is $25 if bought in advance and $30 at the door. People’s choice and kids’ voting will also be done online.
