The Downtown Driggs Association completed two beautification projects on Tuesday, October 4th.
First, volunteers completed a trash pickup on and near Ski Hill Rd. all the way to the Stateline Rd intersection west of Alta. The trash pickup was completed by 23 volunteers who picked up over 20 bags of trash. A dumpster for the trash pickup was generously provided by RAD curbside.
Second, two arborists from the city of Driggs and seven employee volunteers from SilverStar Communications helped volunteers beautify the easement and complete a streetscape improvement project adjacent to Kaufman Tire.
“What a great way to spend a fall day,” said Fallon Ryan, Development & Community Engagement Manager for the Downtown Driggs Association. “This community is passionate about clean-up efforts and it shows through beautification partnerships and volunteerism. We have cleaned the Ski Hill Road section for 3 years now and we can really see the difference a day of trash pickup makes over a few years’ time. On top of our annual fall beautification and trash pick-up day, we jumped on an organic opportunity to partner with the Mayor of Driggs, August Christensen, to beautify and improve the busy streetscape bump out along Kaufman’s Tire in Driggs.”
“With our beautification partners and a grassroots effort to foster a thriving and vibrant Downtown Driggs, the Downtown Driggs Association led this small streetscape improvement effort in a spot we all see, walk, and drive by, all the time! The before and after photos prove a little bit of collaboration and rolling up some sleeves can make a big impact on our walkable downtown,” concluded Ryan.
Driggs Public Works also donated time and resources for the beautification efforts.
