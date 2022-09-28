While taking my finger off the chainsaw trigger, and letting the saw coast to a stop, I lowered the bar too close to my leg and felt the saw chain cut about one inch below my kneecap. As an RN I’d seen a thousand chainsaw injuries. I managed to expose the wound and then wrapped a sock, which I found in the back seat of the truck, around my leg. The sock seemed to control the bleeding, so I proceeded to pick up my plunder and head for home.

About that time a truck came driving up with Craig Myers, of Pocatello, at the wheel and his father-in-law riding shotgun. They could see my plight, so they helped me load my gear and even loaded the poles I had cut. And all the while with a smile on their face. The timing was perfect, and I’m in their debt.

