We’d driven ten long hours with our trailers back in tow. We were searching for a place to ride away from cold and snow.
The Southern Utah border should have welcomed us from cold. But, the Utah, Arizona weather promised snow ten-fold.
The frigid wind blew from the north. It packed a nasty punch. So, the cowboys crowded ‘round the fire, the dangest sorry bunch.
One cowboy spoke up. Said, “It’s warmer back in Idaho. I think we should pack up before we’re froze from nose to toe.”
Another chimed in, “Why so grim?” And tossed wood on the fire. But the weather made us wonder, was our situation dire?
Right then I heard a stranger’s voice. The sound came from a phone. The voice cried, “There’s my cowboy” with a female tender tone.
The cowboys gave a whoop, then every eye turned back his way. The cowboy looked down to his phone without a word to say.
The look his face was wearing, oh, so precious none-the-less. We knew she was his sweetheart, not much need for us to guess.
The cowboy got up from his chair and moved back from the fire. The cowboys pondered what they’d heard. Her words would soon inspire.
Soon every cowboy held his cell phone tight against his ear. They walked back from the fire pit just so no one else could hear.
Each cowboy called his sweetheart. They were yearning for her voice. One bachelor called his mother. Said, “I didn’t have much choice.”
The cowboys moseyed back around the fire to feel the heat. They tossed more wood to warm their limbs and found the warmest seat.
No word was uttered but each face grinned like a Jennie mule. The cowboys knew at home they had the world’s most precious jewel.
Why is it that a sweetheart’s voice can soothe the saddest bumps? It’s a little bit of heaven when you’re feeling in the dumps.
And I won’t forget those gentle words the cowboy shared that night. ‘Cuz, “There’s my cowboy,” makes a man feel number one outright!
Bryce Angell
