I saddled up one morning, ‘twas a warm and gentle breeze. And being mid-July I never thought I’d almost freeze.
My father walked up to me said, “Your raincoat ain’t tied on.” I gazed up to a clear, blue sky. Then mounted. I was gone.
I’d only worn a t-shirt, but my hat was pulled down tight. My hat would keep the rain off. Heck, I knew I’d be alright.
If I’d only known what really lay ahead of me that day. I’d have heeded all my father’s words. I darn sure had to pay.
At noon I hopped down off old Stretch. My mind kept telling me. Find a place for shelter, build a fire. Just wait and see.
There were no dark clouds in the sky. The sun was baring down. I weren’t about to build a fire, look like the dumbest clown.
But by afternoon the sky turned black, for sure the dankest cold. I knew I was in trouble. Wished I’d done what I was told.
The cold dark clouds soon emptied out. They soaked me head to toe. The weather turned to hail and then the wind began to blow.
I knew if I climbed off my horse and set a steady pace, my body would maintain some heat and walk me off this place.
My mind was still coherent. I recalled what dad had said. “Your horse will throw off heat. Just snuggle up. You won’t be dead.”
So, I wrapped myself around old Stretch. The heat was coming through. My saddle horse had saved me. Didn’t have to say adieu.
Just then I heard a tree branch snap. I saw my father’s face. He came riding in on Shortcut and I yelled out words of grace.
He didn’t have to say a word. His look plumb pierced my soul. He tossed a coat and slicker. Didn’t offer an earful.
Well, that was fifty years ago. It seems like yesterday. Now I always tie a raincoat even on a sunny day.
‘Cuz the coldest that I’ve been was 1969 July. The mountains ain’t forgiving and I dang near said, “Goodbye.”
And when the other cowboys say, “You carry too much gear.” I don’t worry what they say. It’s Mother Nature that I fear!
