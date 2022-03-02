I’d just come in from doing chores and plowing out the road. A winter storm was blowing snow and drifting overload.
I washed on up for dinner, appetite more like a bear. And told my wife we’d be snowed in. She shot a cold, blank stare.
She said, “We’re running low on the essential things we eat.” I knew this weren’t no time to cower down and call retreat.
So, I stretched on my old coveralls. They smelled like coughed up cud. Then pulled my wool hat past my ears. I could pass for Elmer Fudd.
The wife threw on my thermals. She was scared right to the core and sporting only boots and long johns ran right out the door.
I tried to stop her. She declared, “My leggings ain’t no crime. We better get a moving ‘cuz we’re running out of time.”
I cranked up the old Chevy, threw the front in four-wheel drive. My wife let out a sigh and said, “Please keep us both alive!”
We busted through the snowdrifts, sweating bullets from my brow. But I knew my Chevy truck would get us to the store somehow.
I could see the Elk Creek Station. Were they open through this storm? And then I saw their welcome light. A place to keep us warm.
But we headed for the shelves and filled our cart with tater chips. Then grabbed five bottles, extra hot, of spicy salsa dips.
A lonely case of diet coke was sitting on the rack. We snatched it up so quickly that we both threw out our back.
I was sure we had some popcorn stashed away at home, some place. But I grabbed a box of Show Time buttered popcorn just in case.
Last of all we snagged two gallons of Rocky Road ice cream. And wondered if it might outlast this weather so extreme.
But then I saw a box of chocolate pudding, “Cook and Serve.” I figured, “Buy a dozen. ‘Twas no more than we deserve.”
We carried out our plunder to a blizzard night so black. When the storm let up just long enough to drive our Chevy back.
Our cabin was a welcome sight from driving filled with strife. But it’s good to know we’re plumb stocked up on the daily, “Staff of Life.”
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.