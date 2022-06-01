My grandkids are my pride and joy. They’re growing up too fast. Their presence touches my old heart. I wish this time could last.
As each was born into our clan, more proud, I couldn’t be. I hoped they’d grow up good and kind and want to be like me.
I grew up as a cowboy and rode horses every day. It’s what my family did for work and what we did for play.
But our sons’ professions moved our grandkids to the city way. Ya gotta make a living and there weren’t much I could say.
And when they’d come to visit, I’d still teach the life I know—A man who loves the outdoors and a saddlehorse to go.
But when I put them on my horse their eyes grew wide with fear. They tried it just to please me, but they made their feelings clear.
I’ve watched them bounce a basketball, play soccer all day long. But a cowboy hat they will not wear. Each says it just feels wrong.
The other day one told me he thinks golfing’s kinda cool. Do I have the nerve to tell him? We call it pasture pool.
His dad bought him some new golf clubs. My grandson’s joy was loud. When I see him golfing with his dad, I couldn’t be more proud.
I’ll learn to swing a club, I guess, if that’s what it will take. I’ve swung an ax for sixty years and that’s a piece of cake.
I understand that cowboy boots are taboo on the green. And me in yellow golfing shorts? That might be called obscene.
‘Cuz my legs are old and show the wear of a grandpa’s golden years. And ‘bout as white as Casper ghost, you’d laugh almost to tears.
Do any cowboys play this game? Some prob’ly do somewhere, but I think I’ve talked myself right out of golfing anywhere.
Could they use a golf cart driver? I’d sit behind the wheel. Just to be there near my grandkids, for me would be ideal.
But no matter if they’re far away and with the golfing crowd, my grandkids are the world to me. I couldn’t be more proud.
