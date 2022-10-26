Being retired is worth the wait. I highly recommend it. And being retired allows you the possibility of working part time if you desire. I work part time at The Living Center where the residents come to recuperate from a life’s challenge or to spend the rest of their days being assisted and cared for with their daily needs.

Certified Nurses Aides are there to assist the residents or give 100% care, depending on the resident. They are very busy sometimes to the point of frustration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.