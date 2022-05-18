Our father lived to ninety-seven, then he passed away. But before he died, he told us, “Buy a lottery today.”
He said, “Who knows and maybe I can set you up to win.” We figured he was dying, wasn’t making sense again.
My grandma taught me, “Never gamble, it’s the devil’s sin.” And then she said, “The chances are you’re never gonna win.”
So, I placed the bottom rail and nailed it to the pasture fence. And thought I’d get some breakfast if I had a lick of sense.
I drove on down to Elk Creek, grabbed a bite while on the run, the same old breakfast Diet Coke and Hostess Cinnabon.
And right there on the counter was a ticket you might scratch. So, I gave the clerk a Five and hoped some of the numbers match.
I realized my chance to win was scarce as rooster’s teeth. But when I scratched the card, a nice surprise lay underneath.
Two hundred dollars waiting to collect and then to spend. I gathered up my plunder, but this story doesn’t end.
So, I drove down to the valley, looking for a dozen posts. But instead, I bought a ticket. Scratched two hundred. Dared I boast?
My winning was coincidence or call it plain dumb luck. And to think my good dad helped me, well, I’d be a stupid cluck.
So, I’d spent ten dollars, but I’d made four hundred in return. Yet grandma’s words of never winning caused me some concern.
So I bought 12 posts, one roll of wire then headed up the hill. But my brain was yelling back at me, “Four-hundred-dollar-bill.”
I gave into temptation, stopped at Jack’s convenience store. I grabbed a Coke and Twinkie and I needed one thing more.
I snatched the ticket, paid my Five and started in to scratch. Then lined up two like numbers, a two-hundred-dollar match.
That day I won six hundred. Grandma are you listening in? I wouldn’t mind just mentioning. At rare times you can win.
Gambling up in heaven we all know to be absurd. But I’d have to say and once again my dad has kept his word.
