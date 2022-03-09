Housing assessment provides a wealth of new data on regional issues
The hotly anticipated report, first presented to the Teton County, WY Board of County Commissioners on March 7, is the first new housing needs assessment the region has seen since 2014.
Set to shape crucial local housing policy decisions for years to come, the release of the HNA provides fresh information to officials of both Teton counties and northern Lincoln County, WY (Alpine/Star Valley area).
One of the best aspects of the report is how wide ranging it is. While dense, it covers topics such as employment, ownership/building costs, short and long term rentals, and commuting in great detail.
The project carried a price tag of $165,000. Teton County, ID covered 15% ($20,250) with the Town of Jackson, TCWY, and North Lincoln County covering the balance.
According to the PowerPoint presentation given to representatives from all above-mentioned entities on Monday, the HNA “provides the why, the data, behind the what, observations and experiences.”
WSW Consulting’s Wendy Sullivan opened her presentation by stressing the importance of the HNA.
“It tells the housing story of the region,” said Sullivan. “It lets us know what is going on and how housing is impacting your community.”
“This is focusing on people making their living in your community,” she continued. “It does not include demand from second homeowners or remote workers that are moving to your area.”
The study sources national and state data such as census and employment and wage resources. It also uses local data gathered from various local planning departments as well as primary research such as interviews and surveys.
The 2021 Employee/Employer Housing Survey last fall garnered responses from 262 businesses (8% of all regional businesses), and 8,800 employees (33% of all total employed persons in the region).
The survey netted 3,478 responses, including 383 Spanish responses, from residents and employees.
“That is fantastic,” said Sullivan of the survey participation.
The first component of the HNA discusses the makeup of the region, concerning metrics such as average household size, Area Median Income (AMI), and survey participation.
Area Median Income is a particularly crucial barometer of the housing market.
“Area Median Income is one of the few housing standards that we have in the housing industry,” said Sullivan. “It allows us to compare across communities by scaling incomes based on local wage differentials.”
Depending on the county, the average household has around three members. 100% AMI equates to the median household income level of residents of a given county.
100% AMI is $104,040 Teton County, WY, $68,880 in Teton County, ID, and $74,700 in north Lincoln County, WY. This shows that AMI in TCWY nearly doubles that of TCI and NLC, assuming a three-person household.
Employment trends and effects on the housing market
Across the region, while 69% of employees work in Teton County, WY, the county only holds 49% of households.
“Teton County, Wyoming, has long been relying on local employees to find housing in nearby communities, but this release valve is quickly disappearing,” said Sullivan.
More lopsided is the rate of job growth compared to the growth of housing inventory. Jobs are growing at 5% per year in Teton County, Idaho, compared to less than a 2.5% growth in housing units per year. Simply put, the amount of jobs created each year vastly exceeds the rate of housing inventory growth.
Community Projects coordinator Rob Marin voiced concern about Teton County, ID’s particularly rapid job growth.
“If we catch up with housing, which is a heavy lift to start with, if we create more demand by encouraging further tourism-related business, such as the Targhee expansion, won’t we end up back where we started?” asked Marin during Monday’s presentation.
One other noteworthy bit of data focuses on the pace of the change in home sales prices, rents, and wages. Home sales prices are growing to the tune of 11% to 16% per year and rents are seeing a greater than 9% increase. Wages are growing at a rate of only 5% to 7% per year.
“In Teton County, Idaho, home sale prices at $281k (in 2015) were affordable at 100% to 120% AMI,” said Sullivan. “Now prices have jumped up over 130%, and are well above a 200% AMI affordability level. That’s a big shift in a short amount of time.”
Households on average need to earn about four times the average wage in order to purchase a home. It is safe to say that a majority of households are unable to do that. Industries paying average wages below the overall average ($40-42k in Teton County, ID), account for nearly 70% of regional employment.
Rentals
Rentals are most unaffordable in Teton County, ID. The income needed for housing to be considered “affordable” is 144% of AMI.
One of the starkest imbalances is presented when looking at how much the average renter makes and how much the average available rental costs.
Three quarters of renters are found to be in the < AMI to 120% AMI range, while 74% of available units are priced in the 100% AMI to > AMI range.
Furthermore, almost half of survey respondents that are in a rental indicated they were cost-burdened, paying more than 30% of their gross income to housing.
Only 21% of renters said that they were ‘very satisfied’ with their current living situation. Juxtaposed against 65% of owners sharing that sentiment, the data enforces that owners are much more likely to have stable and secure housing.
The main reasons for dissatisfaction among renters centered around wanting to buy, it being too expensive to rent, or their living situation being too small or overcrowded.
Forced Out
Around 2000 renters (46% of respondents) attested to being forced out of their living situation twice in three years. Reasons include the owner selling the rental, a large rent increase (+ $660 on average), conversion to short-term rentals, the owner moving in, or the loss of a job.
The presentation put together states “STR conversion affected a higher percentage of Teton County, ID households than other counties because the Idaho State Legislature limits the ability to restrict STRs.”
With so many things keeping tenants up at night, it is no surprise that many indicated that they don’t see a future for themselves in the region. A quarter of renters anticipate leaving the region in the next five years “because they have to.” That would equate to 1,256 renter households leaving the region.
Unaffordability, out-of-their-control housing loss, and being burnt out from the worry of housing instability are primary reasons for respondents.
Effect on businesses
Businesses are more likely than ever before to be impacted by a lack of staff, primarily due to a lack of sufficient housing. A majority of responding businesses cited employee housing difficulties when trying to fill jobs.
This has hurt the health of businesses so much so that almost a fifth of jobs in the region remain unfilled.
While some businesses reported that they have seen higher revenues, it has come at the cost of employee and owner well-being.
91% of businesses remain understaffed and a third have reduced hours.
“It’s a cycle. If you have jobs you need to have employees. Employees need to have housing to live and to work there. If you have employees you can keep your businesses open, you can keep your services up to par, etc.,” said Sullivan.
It was noted that the pandemic accelerated understaffing issues.
“This is nothing new to the area,” said Sullivan. “About 65% were understaffed before Covid. This is not just a Covid induced problem, this is something that has been there for a while. However, it has been exacerbated by current conditions.”
Employer-provided housing
About 35% of employers provide some manner of housing assistance. Of that 35%, 71% own or lease housing for employees to rent or occupy. A quarter provide a housing stipend. 13% provide temporary housing, and 10% provide financial rent assistance (first/last/deposit). Six percent provided housing for employees to purchase. In Teton County, WY, developers are required through the land development regulations to do some housing mitigation; in Teton County, ID, employers do it voluntarily or through specific agreements with local government.
“Housing in a competitive labor environment is a strong competitive advantage. If you have housing that employees can come into and afford, you are going to be much more likely to attract that person,” said Sullivan.
During the presentation, Sullivan talked of the short-term benefits of employer-provided housing but stressed the long-term implications of a dependency on it.
“While this is obviously important, having employers help themselves and help employees, it needs to just be one tool in the toolbox,” said Sullivan. “Just putting the onus on employers is not the answer. For long-term community stability and for employees to gain ownership in the community you need an opportunity for them to move into other homes that are not specifically tied to their employer.”
Employer-assisted housing should therefore be a “step-in” to the market and community.
Commuting
Perhaps one of the standout aspects of the HNA and its presentation is the staggering data that focuses on commuting patterns in the Teton region.
“There is this cascading effect. If employees from Teton County, WY, are looking for housing in other counties, that then pushes residents of those communities further out,” said Sullivan. “That has, especially in the last six years, been hitting harder in Teton County, ID, and northern Lincoln County with the fast rise in (home sales) prices there.”
Commuter traffic on Teton Pass and in the Snake River Canyon totaled nearly 75 million vehicle miles a year, while employees spent between $6,000 and $10,000 a year to commute.
3,200 employees commute into Teton County, WY from Teton County, ID at an average cost of $525 per month. 2,300 commute from northern Lincoln County, WY, costing them $855 per month. The mileage is based on a 56 mile round trip from TCI and a 96 mile round trip from NLC.
“This not only has impacts on employees and employers, in terms of satisfaction levels and retainment, but also the cost of traffic, road maintenance, need for parking, and the air quality effects of significant vehicle miles traveled,” said Sullivan.
The HNA noted that increased public transportation can only mitigate these issues, while increased local housing inventory can erase the effects of increased commuting.
Housing needs
For the region to catch up and keep up with current housing trends, assuming similar commuting patterns, 5,300 units would need to be built in the next five years. A majority of those units are needed at a price point that would require some form of assistance.
Teton County, ID would need about 1,580 housing units, with 950 priced below the current market rate, to fill its need.
An important consideration when looking at housing needs is the capital gap, the difference between the costs of building a home/unit compared to the income of the typical household. Once the size in that gap can be determined, there can be a value assigned to the amount of assistance required to purchase the home/unit.
“This is a substantial nut to crack, and gets to the heart of the matter on why the market isn’t doing this on our behalf,” said consultant Willa Williford.
“We’re pretty eyes wide open about how the market has not been addressing your needs and the extent of the mismatch between high construction costs, limited resources, and wages not being able to bridge the gap in the market,” said Williford. “Construction costs are really at the tip of the spear of this inflationary cycle both considering materials and wages. You are uniquely isolated from those construction skills and materials in addition to this being a national and global problem.”
Before giving the recommendations, the HNA pointed out some housing successes in Teton County, ID: the formation of the Joint Housing Authority, the creation of a Housing Action Plan, established private-public partnerships, Depot Square being funded, emerging employer solutions, and a solid funding strategy.
“The extent to which you have a suite of documents that are ready to be implemented is great. It was interesting to come in at this moment in time where a multi-jurisdictional housing authority has been formed, the search for an executive director is underway, and there is an evidence-based, solid supply plan,” said Williford. “We had the privilege of really saying you’re on the right path, just go for it.”
The report recommended that officials in Teton County, ID implement the Affordable Housing Strategic Action Plan and Housing Supply Strategy, among other objectives.
“We would encourage you as a budding housing authority to be deliberate in sharing successes and building the reputation of the program,” Williford said. “We see lots of opportunities to continue to improve the regulatory environment, we see density bonuses and allowing more missing middle townhouses and duplexes and taking a harder look at things that discourage a more sprawling land use to focus development closer to transportation and jobs.”
There will soon be a Teton Valley-specific presentation, in order to focus attention on this community’s needs. Check the Teton Valley News for scheduling updates on that meeting.
All graphics are courtesy of WSW Consulting.