Alex Bontecou formally accepted the position as the CRC Executive Director, removing the interim tag bestowed upon her just a few months ago. Her move to full-time executive director comes nearly upon completion of her year mark with the CRC.
She began her employment with the CRC back in June of 2022 as a client services coordinator. Due to timing and prior staff exiting, within the week of her arrival she took on the role of case manager and has filled that responsibility until present.
Her experience working as a case manager gives her the advantage to personally know each client in her current capacity as director.
“I know the clients and have worked with so many of them for extended periods of time; I’ve seen the highs and the lows, the successes, moments jumping for joy,” said Bontecou. “Knowing what case management staff is going to need in terms of support and having had the personal contact and connection while working on cases through clients is going to be a positive impact for the collaboration within the organization.”
The former Executive Director departed from the CRC in January after which the board of directors asked Bontecou to fill in the position. Her only stipulation included the word interim to make sure it was right for her because she enjoys the direct client interaction of the case manager position. However, just a few months ago, Bontecou formally accepted the position as Executive Director.
“I’m excited for the direction all this can go,” said Bontecou. “Obviously we are short staffed, and we are all wearing many hats so you have to get resourceful. We are looking to really strengthen and improve and grow our collaborations with other organizations as well as the non-profits.”
Though still in transition, the CRC managed to launch a new program — Firewood Rescue Program — where individuals can get needed firewood for free. The CRC worked with the Teton Valley Community Recycling and Teton Valley Solid Waste and Recycling to get everything in order for this to go through.
Currently, RAD Curbside has lent their trailer while the designated trailer comes out of a snowbank.
“The energy going forward is going to be moving toward collaboration, which leads to everyone contributing,” commented Bontecou. “We are better together, and there is power in collaboration.”
The CRC maintains their collaborations with Mental health Coalition, Family Safety Network and Teton Valley Food Pantry to best ensure continuum of care for the community.
She hopes to better establish the CRC as the central hub with an all encompassing system to help people even if the staff is short or unavailable. They have designed a board outside the office with forms and contact information to help individuals feel they have resources and continuity to obtain needed resources.
“Stepping into this role, I’m excited to see what we can all do together. I’ve felt a lot of really great support; it’s not just me. There is a huge team: an amazing board of directors, existing staff, new staff; it’s a network of support within itself,” commented Bontecou.
Bontecou grew up in Jackson, Wyoming. Upon high school graduation, she attended college in Oregon while maintaining her gymnastics coaching position in Jackson, which essentially led her back to the area as she became manager of a new gym after graduating.
Contrary to where she thought she’d be headed, her life ended up in Casper, Wyoming for a few years, on the road van-living for two years, and then back to Jackson for four and a half to move into helping her father transition out of owning two businesses and into traveling more.
“I guess I took a winding road to get here,” said Bontecou.
She lives with her husband and 5-year-old yellow lab, Stella, making up her support team at home in Victor.
