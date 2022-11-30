From City of Driggs Mayor August Christensen:

There will be a public hearing on two ballot initiatives on December 6 at our Driggs City Council meeting. These ballot initiatives are in regard to our airport and its runway. Ballot initiatives are not just new to me, being a new mayor, they are also new to the City of Driggs staff. In fact, there are no current mayors in Eastern Idaho that have had a ballot initiative before them. So, we are all learning the ins and outs of it all.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.