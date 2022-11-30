...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO
5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
18 inches, except 14 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of
blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
backcountry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
City of Driggs to hold public hearing on ballot initiative measures
There will be a public hearing on two ballot initiatives on December 6 at our Driggs City Council meeting. These ballot initiatives are in regard to our airport and its runway. Ballot initiatives are not just new to me, being a new mayor, they are also new to the City of Driggs staff. In fact, there are no current mayors in Eastern Idaho that have had a ballot initiative before them. So, we are all learning the ins and outs of it all.
The public hearing will help inform City Council to either approve an ordinance to put the initiatives into place or allow the initiatives to be put on the ballot for City of Driggs residents to vote on in November 2023.
It is very important to me to have opportunities for public engagement in our community. Because of this, I have added a public input portion at the beginning of city council meetings, monthly community conversations with myself, hosted Open Houses on pertinent items, created neighborhood meetings for future development, and more. I want to be transparent, and I believe that you, our community, deserve to be heard.
Now, I also want our community to have facts. The airport website has 18 FAQs to inform the public of your most common questions. Please take the time to visit this page at driggsairport.org/about/faq. We welcome more questions. Feel free to email me or the airport administrator Lori Kyle, and we will do our best to answer your questions. Thanks!
