Lucky Dog Thrift Store will be hosting a special event on Aug. 27 at Sherman Park in Victor.
The Capture Your Pet event will feature a wide variety of animal-centric activities, from caricature, painting and pet photography to nail trimming demos and pony rides.
All of the proceeds will be passed along to the three organizations Lucky Dog has been supporting, HAPI Trails, Aska’s Animals Foundation, and PAWS of Teton Valley.
Bo Fothergill, executive director of Lucky Dog, wants to see the event become an annual celebration of the hard work that all four organizations complete to serve animals in the valley.
“It started internally with the board wanting to have an annual event to show our support for the other organizations,” said Fothergill.
All Teton Valley pets are encouraged to attend, which should result in some great imagery from local artists.
“What we’re trying to expand on is that this isn’t just about people with dogs. Bring your cats, your parrots, bring your iguana on a leash. We want to see them all, all the pets in Teton Valley and capture their uniqueness through different mediums,” said Fothergill.
In addition to having fun and raising funds, the hope is that people will be more exposed to the four benefiting nonprofits.
“There has been absolutely tremendous support from the community to Lucky Dog through the donation process and we are looking forward to showcasing some of the things that we are doing, and to be able to showcase some of the other organizations that we support and what they are doing,” said Fothergill.
“Not a whole lot of people are familiar with PAWS taking over the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter, its previous name. Same with Aska’s animal rescue. Having representation and being able to share information and gain experience is going to be a very exciting and important part of it,” he continued.
Fothergill is looking forward to what artists will be able to create at the event.
“I think this is going to be exciting to see which artists are able to attend and what they are able to produce and go from there,” said Fothergill.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sherman Park. In addition to pet portraiture, there will also be pony rides, a petting zoo, business demos, a silent auction full of animal items, and food trucks at the event. For more information contact Lucky Dog Thrift Store at (208) 354-5825.