The Lucky Dog Thrift Store will be hosting a ‘Capture Your Pet’ event Aug. 23 at Sherman Park in Victor. 100% of proceeds will benefit HAPI Trails, Aska’s Animals Foundation, and PAWS of Teton Valley.

 Connor Shea

Lucky Dog Thrift Store will be hosting a special event on Aug. 27 at Sherman Park in Victor.

The Capture Your Pet event will feature a wide variety of animal-centric activities, from caricature, painting and pet photography to nail trimming demos and pony rides.

