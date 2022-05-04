Garrett Walz, a junior at Teton High School, will be earning his wings this summer after being named the recipient of the Blake Chapman Flight Scholarship.
The scholarship, sponsored by Teton Valley’s local Experimental Aircraft Association and funded with money gathered by the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Tin Cup Challenge, aims to get Walz his private pilot license in just one summer.
“It gets me off to a really good start,” said Walz. “I still have a lot more schooling to go through and a lot more stuff to do to get where I want to go but it’s great to start and I’m happy to get the scholarship.”
The scholarship’s monetary value is $8500, but Teton Aviation also provides discounts on Walz’s lesson fees, which brings that number closer to $10,000.
“We’re looking for students that have a strong interest in aviation,” said Colleen Schooley, Chief Flight Instructor at Teton Aviation. “Not necessarily a glancing look, we like to see maybe even a pattern of interest in aviation.”
Schooley obtained her private pilot’s license at market value, but thoroughly enjoys helping these students out.
“I got my private pilot’s license when I was a senior in high school, like these kids, but I paid. Being able to get this out of the way and not financially burden yourself and your family is a big deal,” said Schooley.
It is easy to become financially stressed when looking at getting into the aviation industry, with some very steep initial investments and delayed financial rewards.
“If you’re looking at doing this as a career, it’s probably a drop in the bucket, because it’s $60-$90k when it’s all said and done to get to the place where you can start earning some money, which is what makes aviation a really hard industry to break into,” said Schooley. “It is about a $10,000 stepping stone.”
The substantial amount of financial assistance is mirrored by the commitment required from the recipients. Walz will need to be available for 2-3 hours, five days a week this summer.
“One of the biggest things is commitment,” said Schooley. “They need to be able to give us their whole summer, more or less. Trying to get a private pilot’s license in a 3-4 month time period is very, very difficult. Even in perfect conditions with perfect weather and no maintenance issues with full airplane and instructor availability, it is still a really big task.”
“We definitely need to find the students that are willing to make that commitment and that’s probably the hardest part. When it gets down to it everybody says they’re ready and able but when you actually see the commitment level it’s a bit harder,” Schooley continued.
While Walz called the level of required commitment “intimidating,” he is excited to begin his lessons already.
“We’ve already done our first ground lesson, and we’re going to do one this weekend too,” said Walz. “That’s when I’ll start to fly for the first time, my instructor told me. It’s gonna be pretty exciting.”
It is an early start for Walz to receive training already, with the Jackson Hole Airport closure in Schooley’s thoughts when having to schedule instruction.
“It is going to be a tricky summer. With the volume of extra traffic, we’re trying to make sure we do everything very safely and that we have a safe training environment,” said Schooley. “I hope to be able to finish Garrett up and as long as he is dedicated we will do our very best within the constraints that we have.”
There have been a couple of past recipients who go on to become certified flight instructors themselves. Schooley has seen some come back and even teach other recipients through their lessons.
“It is cool to see it come full circle, and then for these students to see what their instructors are doing in their career whether it’s airlines or something else,” said Schooley.
Walz does have an interest in an aviation career, although it certainly isn’t a traditional one. He ideally wants to become a bush pilot, with the mountains of Alaska targeted as a destination.
“I plan on being a bush pilot, hopefully after my thirties, I want to go somewhere up in Alaska. That kind of career would fit my lifestyle pretty well. I’ll be able to hunt and shed hunt and do all the things I’m interested in,” said Walz.
Walz and his friends are avid outdoor enthusiasts, and while it may not be a popular career route, the melding of aviation and the outdoors looks to lead to quite a journey.
“I heard about it through a friend, me and him we do a lot of fly fishing and shed hunting, that sort of stuff, and thinking about flying as a bush pilot is right up our alley for a career,” said Walz.
Being able to learn at an airport that serves a particularly wide variety of aircraft is sure to nurture a sense of wider aviation culture in Walz, according to Schooley.
“This is a neat airport to hang out with. A lot of different types of airplanes come and go from here,” said Schooley. “You see a bit of the range in participation in aviation here. You have the taildraggers going out and doing backcountry stuff, landing on the grass strip to people flying little bit bigger airplanes such as cargo, and also the corporate side of airplanes with the private jets. It’s not all flying for Delta, there is a lot of other stuff out there.”
Perhaps the most exciting part of the experience for Walz will be the opportunity to take his first solo flight, an immensely important step for any aspiring pilot.
“The solo flights to Rexburg is what I’m really excited for. It’s hard to believe that I’ll be flying alone all the way there so I’m somewhat nervous but I’m also really excited. It’s excitement over nervousness for sure,” said Walz.