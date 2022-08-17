At the beginning of August the City of Driggs and Elevated Ballooning teamed up to give three lucky winners the opportunity to experience Teton Valley from the air while floating through the skies.
Tom Hallberg, Kelly Barnes, and Jared Schensk were drawn from 113 qualified entries by Mayor August Christensen, who drew the names from an old pilot’s helmet.
The raffle was only open to current Teton Valley residents who scored high enough on a quiz that focused on hot air ballooning history.
In addition to the free ride, each winner is able to bring a family member or friend with them. All three winners are planning on sharing the experience with their spouses.
The flight need not take place in 2022, as the only winner to schedule a flight for this year is Hallberg who will be taking his wife up on Sept. 1 for her birthday.
Schensk and Barnes have only taken commercial flights out of Jackson, while Hallberg had very unique experience in the skies above the Tetons.
“I wrote a feature when I worked for the (Jackson Hole) News & Guide on the Dog Is My Copilot nonprofit. They were transporting up their 10,000th dog, a chocolate lab, and the founder, Dr. Peter Rork, was adopting him. So I flew with him to pick up the dog and came back. Flying out of the Driggs airport was awesome, though I bet the views will be even better from a balloon,” said Hallberg.
Barnes was the only winner to have previously taken a hot air balloon ride, which she did as an engagement gift.
“It has been a while since I’ve been up in a balloon (the last time was 10 years ago as an engagement gift that I purchased for my now-husband, in CO), but I love the perspective one has of slowly floating above a beautiful landscape. It is a unique way to see an area,” said Barnes.
Hallberg imagined it as a scene from a treasured movie.
“I imagine it’s probably a lot like flying with Lee Scoresby in The Golden Compass, but maybe with fewer gunfights and cliff ghasts,” said Hallberg.
Katie Schensk, responding in place of her husband Jared, was grateful for the chance to fly above such a stunning landscape.
“We have always wanted to take a balloon ride and we can’t think of many places better than here to experience it,” said Schensk.
Perhaps the most heartwarming attraction to ballooning in Teton Valley was Barnes’, whose toddlers are amazed at the sight of the balloons above their house.
“One of my favorite rituals is waking up and checking for ‘hot balloons,’ as my toddlers call them, each morning. They fly over our house often and we love watching them. I can’t wait until they are old enough to go up!” said Barnes.