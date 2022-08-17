IMG_4688.jpeg

Mayor August Christensen completes the drawing of names for a free hot air balloon ride. Tom Hallberg, Jared Schensk, and Kelly Barnes were the winners of the raffle.

 Courtesy Photo/David Rabjohns

At the beginning of August the City of Driggs and Elevated Ballooning teamed up to give three lucky winners the opportunity to experience Teton Valley from the air while floating through the skies.

Tom Hallberg, Kelly Barnes, and Jared Schensk were drawn from 113 qualified entries by Mayor August Christensen, who drew the names from an old pilot’s helmet.