The famed Alaskan dog sledding epic will have a fresh face from eastern Idaho and the Tetons in 2022.
At age 8, a young Amanda Otto made the drive from Pocatello to Ashton to see something she had never seen before.
Not only did she get to see it, but she got to do it as well.
It was a dog sled race, the oldest one in America.
She, her dad, and the family malamute all packed into the car, with the race being the first exposure Otto would have in what would become a lifelong passion. She even ran the Mutt Race, and won.
Little did young Amanda know that many years down the road she would be racing through the wilds of Alaska, on the toughest and longest course the sport of sled dog racing has to offer.
Otto’s first Iditarod will begin Saturday, March 5, kicking off with a ceremonial start in Anchorage before the official restart in Willow the following day. The race finishes under the Burled Arch in Nome.
The winner usually takes 8 to 10 days, depending on trail conditions. The ‘Red Lantern’, the last finisher, is usually around another five days off the winner’s time.
Otto, a Teton High graduate and frequent contributor to the Teton Valley News, is not approaching the race to win, she’s looking to finish with a strong dog team and savor the experience the Iditarod provides.
“For me, it’s not necessarily winning, but to reach the Burled Arch with a healthy and cheerful dog team, but that’s the goal and fingers are crossed that we get there. I’m more concerned with enjoying the journey, traveling and finishing well with the dogs.” said Otto.
Otto currently works full-time at Husky Homestead, a small kennel just south of the Denali National Park Entrance founded and owned by famed musher Jeff King. King has won the Iditarod4 times.
The Husky Homestead crew consists of Kennel Manager and Musher Otto, Handlers Savanna Summers and Erika Boyce, and “Honorary Kiwi”, New Zealander Martin Early. Early is training for a 440-mile race in April.
The kennel has 30 dogs, 8 of them pups. 22 are mature enough, but only 18 are in the race pool. Only 14 dogs will be selected for the 938-mile run.
“It’s going to be pretty tough to pick who the final 14 are going to be,” said Otto. “They’re looking great so I couldn’t be happier with the fitness and overall attitude, it’s always a good feeling coming into a race.”
The logistics of such a long race are, as you would imagine, immense.
“As of now most of the prep work is done, I just sent out my drop bags which ended up totaling over 1700 pounds of food and gear for my dogs and myself,” said Otto.
“The most insane aspect of this race for mushers is the logistics and preparation. It’s kind of like homework is done and it’s time for finals,” said Otto.
The drop bags are set out on checkpoints throughout the route, although hardly any of the contents are for Otto to use.
“There are a few miscellaneous items for myself, but most of that is meat, kibble, and fat for the dogs,” said Otto.
The team has only been out on some easy, short runs to keep loose and stay fit.
“Right now it’s mainly relaxing and recovery, keeping everybody moving and fit but we’re not doing any more heavy training,” said Otto. “It’s important to keep them moving, it’s like training for the Boston marathon. We want them to peak next week when we start.”
After the months of preparation and journey through qualifying, Otto is excited to get the show on the road.
“I’m looking forward to the start being over and to just being out there on the trail,” said Otto.
Qualifying for the race in itself is an accomplishment. Otto’s first qualifying event was the Copper Basin 300, dubbed “the toughest 300 miles in Alaska.” Otto’s other qualifiers included the Willow 300 and the Alpine 200.
She also ran and finished the Yukon Quest 200, a run of a segment of the grueling 1000 mile Yukon Quest that runs from Fairbanks, AK to Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada. The YQ 200 takes place exclusively stateside.
Those races can’t compare to the Iditarod, or for anything Otto has experienced before. The longest she and her team have run, before the start in Anchorage, is 300 miles.
“You just can’t compare them to the Iditarod, because of the longevity,” said Otto.
Something to keep an eye on while Otto is running will be the weather, a notoriously influential aspect to the type of race mushers will complete. It is held in Alaska, after all.
Otto saw temperatures of -50 earlier in the year and in recent days has seen 45 above. Obviously, the weather varies quite a bit over the length of the race, but Otto is expecting a wet and wild race with recent warm temperatures.
“I’m mentally preparing myself to have a very wet Iditarod run. We might just be swimming to Nome,” Otto said with a cheery laugh.
“With these temperatures, I would not be shocked to see a lot of overflow and a lot of water,” said Otto.
Whatever the challenges may be, Otto will be having the time of her life out in the wilds once the race starts. Not only will she be enjoying the moment, but she will also be growing as a person with the friends she loves.
“The experience and knowledge you gain out there doing what you love is the most exciting part for me,” said Otto. “I get to do it with 14 of my best friends.”
For Iditarod race coverage and results subscribe to the Iditarod Insider.