Eastern Idaho’s own Amanda Otto achieved a remarkable result last month in the reworked Yukon Quest Alaska dog sled race, completing the demanding 550-mile course in 4 days, 11 hours, and 17 minutes.

‘The Quest”, as it is known in mushing circles, was a bit different this year after Canadian and American organizers disagreed on details of the race. Traditionally, The Quest was a 1,000-mile race that took place across both Alaska and Canada’s Yukon Territory.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.