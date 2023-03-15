Eastern Idaho’s own Amanda Otto achieved a remarkable result last month in the reworked Yukon Quest Alaska dog sled race, completing the demanding 550-mile course in 4 days, 11 hours, and 17 minutes.
‘The Quest”, as it is known in mushing circles, was a bit different this year after Canadian and American organizers disagreed on details of the race. Traditionally, The Quest was a 1,000-mile race that took place across both Alaska and Canada’s Yukon Territory.
Instead, there is now the Yukon Quest Alaska (550 miles), and the Yukon Quest Canada (450 miles).
Many labeled Otto’s second place finish a surprise. When asked if it felt like one, Otto disagreed. Otto came in with the number 7 bib, signifying her seed in the 9 musher field.
“Not at all (did it feel like a surprise),” said Otto. “I knew what I had as far as a team and dogs. And quite frankly, I think we trained harder this fall for the quest than we did for the Iditarod last year.”
“I might be biased, but (the dogs) are very good in the hills. I do a lot of hill work in the fall, a lot of hill work throughout the season. I think that really paid off. I mean, I think we caught a team or passed a team on every summit that we had to climb. So I think the proof is kind of in the pudding there,” said Otto.
Otto, originally from Pocatello, graduated from Teton High and in years past contributed to the Teton Valley News.
The 2023 Yukon Quest Alaska course started in Fairbanks and runs northeast through Two Rivers, Central, and then turns back towards Fairbanks after mushers arrive in Circle.
The return leg of the race goes back through Central, Two Rivers, and Fairbanks on the way to Nenana. Once through Nenana, teams make the final sprint back to Fairbanks.
Otto’s result was helped on through an extraordinary 100-mile push from Two Rivers to Nenana in the second to last run where she passed some talented teams. This improvised strategy was a departure from the norm of 50-60 mile runs.
“I was planning on doing some longer runs towards the end there. I’d been banking rest early on in the race,” said Otto. “To successfully run or race dogs, I mean, the reality is I think any good musher, if you ask them what their race plan is, you know, everybody comes in to something with a skeletal outline of a plan, but you need to be adaptable and you need to be able to run your dogs based on what they look like in that moment, not what they looked like yesterday or even the run prior.”
Otto rested her team for 8 hours in Circle in preparation for the longer runs during the second half of the race, a move that saw some other mushers scratch their heads.
“I gave the dogs an eight hour break in Circle, and I think a lot of people were kind of raising their eyebrows,” said Otto. “At the end of the day, you need to worry about your plan and your dogs and not worry about what everybody else is doing. And that paid off.”
Race weather, a huge factor in any race, was pretty good through most of the course… As good as good can be in the Alaskan wilderness, that is.
“In comparison to the Quests past, it was pretty decent,” said Otto. “Eagle Summit was a little bit windy. That’s nothing new. Last year when I ran the 200 mile version of this race, it was so stormy that you couldn’t even see the top of the mountain. There wasn’t even a trail. So windy. So this year was much better as far as conditions go.”
Had conditions been different, the decision to make that crucial run from Two Rivers to Nenana would have likely been off the table. Otto jumped from 6th to 2nd overall with her arrival in Nenana.
“You also have to take the trail conditions into effect. The beginning of the race was really wet, with a lot of open water. If that had been the case on the Tanana (River) and it was a slower run, absolutely. We probably would have stopped. A slower trail, dogs need more breaks. A faster, easier trail, they don’t need as many breaks.”
Otto’s rest strategy worked so well that when the dogs crossed the finish line in Fairbanks her whole team was yelping and pulling, signifying that they could have gone on running quite a bit longer.
“The proudest moment for me of my mushing career is just the way my dogs looked at the finish,” said Otto. “They looked like they hadn’t gone anywhere.”
With the remarkable state of her dogs at the finish considered, organizers and race veterinarians granted Otto and her kennel, Husky Homestead, the prestigious Humanitarian Award for exemplary care for the dogs. It was a unanimous decision, the first time in the Quest’s history.
“It’s more special than finishing in second,” said Otto of the award. “You need to know each dog at an individual level so you can succeed as a single organism, as a team. You need to know what their strengths are, but you also need to know what they don’t do well. Everybody wants to talk about, ‘my dog does this really great, my dog does that really great’. In order to set your dogs up for success, you need to understand them as a whole.”
The result signifies that the 28-year-old Otto is truly coming into her own as a musher, a sentiment shared by Husky Homestead founder and legend of the sport Jeff King. King remarked after the race that he could see Otto winning the Iditarod one day, a feat that King accomplished four times.
“I don’t think that’s too lofty of a goal,” said Otto of a future Iditarod success. “I think I’ve got the dogs and the attitude to do it. You have to work on the sleep deprivation a little bit. I have no shame in admitting I like my sleep, and Jeff always teases me about that. If that were to happen someday, awesome. I think that’s definitely something we could shoot towards.”
Regardless of Otto’s future in the sport, her top priority is always to travel with the dogs safely and well.
“First and foremost, it’s always been traveling well with dogs,” said Otto. “You take care of your dogs and they’re going to take care of you. At the end of the day, racing has kind of always been a byproduct for me. You know, it is a goal that gives us something to work towards. I love mushing because I love training dogs. I love being with the dogs. I probably have more fun training up puppy teams in the spring than I do racing. And that’s not to say I don’t enjoy racing, but the building of a team is what I enjoy the most, and then racing just gives us an opportunity to show that off.”
The Quest was Otto’s top race this year as she will not run in the Iditarod. Otto is not done competing however, as her and King are both set to race the Under Dog 100 in Yellowknife, Northwest Territory, CA later this month.
